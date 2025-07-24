Athletes ready to hit the beach for Durban Ultra Triathlon

Athletes will be gunning for personal best times at the Durban Ultra Triathlon on Sunday. Picture: GRAHAM DANIEL
The Durban Ultra Triathlon promises to provide the ideal backdrop for athletes who tackle the various distances on offer this weekend on Durban’s famous Golden Mile.
Having had a few years where the event has been moved and postponed, the build-up to this year’s event has been seamless and athletes will be greeted by typically clear Durban winter weather on Sunday for an exciting day of racing.
The event is seen as one of the fastest and flattest triathlons so the chance of a personal best are high. This coupled with the fantastic support expected on the route, competitors will feel they are being willed to a personal best time.
Race director Damian Bradley said everything is on track for another memorable edition of the famous race.
“We've put in all the hard work getting everything ready from a logistical perspective and we cannot wait to welcome athletes from all over the country to Durban this weekend,” Bradley said.
“Things are looking great for Sunday and with the full road closures athletes will have peace of mind when they are competing on the day.
“We've worked hard with the local municipality to put on the best event possible, and we are looking forward to what should be another exciting edition of the Durban Ultra.”
There are three different events with the Ultra distance event (2km swim/80km cycle/18km run), standard distance (1.5km swim/40km cycle/10km run) and sprint (600m swim/20km cycle/5km run).
Among the contenders for the various distances are the likes of Cameron McNair in the Ultra, Jack Spence in the standard, Kira Ribbink and Kadence Ribbink in the Sprint as well as Bridget Theunissen for the Ultra race.
“We have managed to attract some of the best local talent to the event and it's going to be exciting to see them fight it out over the three disciplines,” Bradley said.
Registration takes place on Saturday on the Country Club Lawns near the Bike & Bean and the action on Sunday gets under way at 7:20am..
Athletes ready to hit the beach for Durban Ultra Triathlon
Personal bests are expected as the event is seen as one of the fastest and flattest triathlons
The Durban Ultra Triathlon promises to provide the ideal backdrop for athletes who tackle the various distances on offer this weekend on Durban’s famous Golden Mile.
Having had a few years where the event has been moved and postponed, the build-up to this year’s event has been seamless and athletes will be greeted by typically clear Durban winter weather on Sunday for an exciting day of racing.
The event is seen as one of the fastest and flattest triathlons so the chance of a personal best are high. This coupled with the fantastic support expected on the route, competitors will feel they are being willed to a personal best time.
Race director Damian Bradley said everything is on track for another memorable edition of the famous race.
“We've put in all the hard work getting everything ready from a logistical perspective and we cannot wait to welcome athletes from all over the country to Durban this weekend,” Bradley said.
“Things are looking great for Sunday and with the full road closures athletes will have peace of mind when they are competing on the day.
“We've worked hard with the local municipality to put on the best event possible, and we are looking forward to what should be another exciting edition of the Durban Ultra.”
There are three different events with the Ultra distance event (2km swim/80km cycle/18km run), standard distance (1.5km swim/40km cycle/10km run) and sprint (600m swim/20km cycle/5km run).
Among the contenders for the various distances are the likes of Cameron McNair in the Ultra, Jack Spence in the standard, Kira Ribbink and Kadence Ribbink in the Sprint as well as Bridget Theunissen for the Ultra race.
“We have managed to attract some of the best local talent to the event and it's going to be exciting to see them fight it out over the three disciplines,” Bradley said.
Registration takes place on Saturday on the Country Club Lawns near the Bike & Bean and the action on Sunday gets under way at 7:20am..
Proteas regroup for final showdown with Black Caps
England players hail Agyemang for equaliser against Italy
Black Caps make short work of Proteas ahead of T20 final
Rassie includes young bloods with veterans in Bok squad for Australia Tests
Manchester United sign up Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Range Rover Sport Nocturne previews SV Bespoke tailoring
Italy’s Jonathan Milan wins sprint to secure 17th stage of Tour de France
Paret-Peintre paints masterpiece on Mont Ventoux as Tour de France record setter
Updated Chery Tiggo 7 launched in SA
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.