Sport / Other Sport

Tim Wellens in maiden Tour de France win on stage 15

Victory underscores UAE’s Tour control as Tadej Pogacar retains overall lead

20 July 2025 - 18:43
by JULIEN PRETOT
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Tim Wellens celebrates as he wins stage 15 of the Tour de France on Sunday. Picture: REUTERS
Tim Wellens celebrates as he wins stage 15 of the Tour de France on Sunday. Picture: REUTERS

Carcassonne — Tim Wellens overpowered his breakaway companions brutally to claim victory on stage 15 of the Tour de France, offering yet another sign — if one was needed — of UAE Team Emirates-XRG’s iron grip on the race.

The Belgian national champion, one of defending champion and overall leader Tadej Pogacar’s domestiques, jumped away from a leading group of six 43km from the finish and never looked back, beating compatriot Victor Campenaerts (Visma-Lease a Bike) by 1min 28sec.

France’s Julian Alaphillipe took third place, 9sec further back.

Wellens’ master, Pogacar, still leads Denmark’s Jonas Vingegaard by 4:13 in the overall standings, edging 169.3km closer to a fourth Tour title after the hilly ride between Muret and Carcassonne.

German Florian Lipowitz sits in third place, 7:53 off the pace.

The top guns stayed quiet all day, Pogacar slowing down after Lipowitz and Vingegaard were caught up behind an early crash.

It was a hectic stage, with relentless attacks from riders looking for a rare occasion of a victory as flat and mountain stages are the exclusive domain of top sprinters and general classification contenders.

The group who would fight for the win took a definitive shape after more than 100km and Wellens was not only the stronger rider, he was also the smartest.

Having done little in the breakaway — one of the perks of riding for the yellow jersey holder — Wellens attacked on a slightly uphill section, catching everyone off guard.

The 34-year-old crushed the pedal and the chasing group quickly disappeared in the background as he sped to his maiden Tour de France win to complete his grands tours stage victory collection after prevailing in the Grio d’Italia in 2016 and 2018 and in the Vuelta a Espana in 2020.

Monday is a rest day on the Tour de France, in Montpellier.

Reuters

Pogacar leaves Vingegaard shattered in first high mountain stage

World champion took no prisoners in the 13.5km climb in stifling heat as two-time Tour winner ran out of breath
Sport
3 days ago

Merlier wins Tour de France stage nine as Pogacar retains yellow

Belgian denies green jersey holder Jonathan Milan consecutive wins
Sport
1 week ago

Pogacar aims to hold off rivals in quest for fourth Tour title

Slovenian world champion seeks to cement his status among cycling’s greatest all-rounders in the Tour de France
Sport
2 weeks ago

KEVIN MCCALLUM: From sport shockers to fund blockers — and mayhem in-between

Perhaps the least surprising news is that Safa have no money to pay their players
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Understrength French an unwelcome déjà vu in New Zealand

France coach Fabien Galthie picked 17 uncapped players in his squad of 37, with a slew of senior figures rested from the Dunedin opener
Sport
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Proteas urged to adopt an aggressive style, even ...
Sport / Cricket
2.
Boks brace for brutal Georgia
Sport / Rugby
3.
World champion Junior Boks displayed gritty ...
Sport / Rugby
4.
MARK ETHERIDGE: Ixopo mountain biker Michael ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Sizzling Swiatek, fearless Anisimova roar into ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Pogacar leaves Vingegaard shattered in first high mountain stage

Sport / Other Sport

Merlier wins Tour de France stage nine as Pogacar retains yellow

Sport / Other Sport

Pogacar aims to hold off rivals in quest for fourth Tour title

Sport / Other Sport

KEVIN MCCALLUM: From sport shockers to fund blockers — and mayhem in-between

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.