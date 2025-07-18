MARK ETHERIDGE: Ixopo mountain biker Michael Foster takes on the world
Foster flies to the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships having won the national and continental cross-country championships
18 July 2025 - 05:00
The tiny town of Ixopo in the KwaZulu-Natal midlands is named for the Zulu word for the sound cattle make when squelching through the mud.
Rather fitting then that Ixopo resident Michael Foster’s bike will probably also be doing much the same at the 2025 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in Valais, Switzerland, in September...
