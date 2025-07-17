Sport / Other Sport

World record holder Ruth Chepngetich suspended for doping

Banned substance was detected in a sample collected from the Kenyan athlete in March

17 July 2025 - 22:17
by Chiranjit Ojha and Frank Pinue
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Ruth Chepngetich approaches the finish line in the 2021 Chicago Marathon in Chicago, the US, October 10 2021. Picture: MATT CASHORE/USA TODAY SPORTS
Ruth Chepngetich approaches the finish line in the 2021 Chicago Marathon in Chicago, the US, October 10 2021. Picture: MATT CASHORE/USA TODAY SPORTS

Bengaluru/Toronto — Women’s marathon world record holder Ruth Chepngetich has been provisionally suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit for the presence and use of the prohibited substance.

The substance, hydrochlorothiazide (HCTZ), was detected in a sample collected from the Kenyan athlete on March 14, the AIU said in a statement on Thursday.

“Chepngetich was not provisionally suspended by the AIU at the time of notification, however, on 19 April, she opted for a voluntary provisional suspension while the AIU’s investigation was ongoing,” said AIU head Brett Clothier.

“In the intervening months, the AIU continued its investigation and today issued a notice of charge and imposed its own provisional suspension.”

The AIU said HCTZ is used clinically to treat fluid retention and hypertension, adding that diuretics may be abused to mask the presence in urine of other prohibited substances.

Chepngetich smashed the women’s marathon record in Chicago last October, running two hours, nine minutes and 56 seconds to become the first woman to break 2:10.

Chepngetich’s agent did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

In April, Chepngetich withdrew from the London Marathon, saying at the time she was “not in the right place mentally or physically” to race her best.

Marathon running has been hit with a spate of high-profile doping cases in recent years, particularly from Kenya which is world renowned for its middle and long-distance runners.

In April 2023, Athletics Kenya said its government pledged $5m per year for five years to fight doping in athletics.

In February 2024, Kenya’s Sarah Chepchirchir was hit with an eight-year ban after the former Tokyo Marathon winner was found to have violated anti-doping regulations for a second time.

A year later, Kenyan marathon runner Brimin Kipkorir was also provisionally suspended by the AIU after he tested positive for prohibited substances.

Reuters

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Youngsters excel as Chiefs defeat Zwolle in the ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
First Bok cap whets Cobus Wiese’s appetite to ...
Sport / Rugby
3.
Error-ridden Proteas downed by efficient New ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
Kolisi back for Boks and Rassie names three more ...
Sport / Rugby
5.
Junior Boks book first U-20 world champs final ...
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

Sinner rejoices at overcoming adversity to win Wimbledon

Sport / Other Sport

Rabada cleared to play after month-long suspension for failed drug test

Sport

Players mistrust doping process in tennis, says Djokovic

Sport / Other Sport

Russian athlete loses ‘dirtiest’ Olympic race silver medal

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.