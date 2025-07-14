Sport / Other Sport

Sinner rejoices at overcoming adversity to win Wimbledon

Ice-cool 23-year-old on top again after doping ban and Roland Garros loss

14 July 2025 - 14:05
by Martyn Herman
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Jannik Sinner with the Wimbledon trophy he won in London on Sunday. Picture: REUTERS/STEPHANIE LECOCQ
Jannik Sinner with the Wimbledon trophy he won in London on Sunday. Picture: REUTERS/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

London — Jannik Sinner spoke of his pride at overcoming months of adversity on and off the court after claiming his first Wimbledon title by dethroning rival Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday.

The ice-cool 23-year-old beat the Spaniard 4-6 6-4 6-4 6-4 to become Italy’s first Wimbledon singles champion and claim his fourth Grand Slam title.

Sinner’s third Major came at the 2025 Australian Open where he retained the title despite the dark cloud of a possible ban for a doping violation hanging over his head.

Tennis authorities found the world No 1 bore “no fault or negligence” for a positive test for anabolic steroid clostebol — Sinner saying it had inadvertently entered his system via a massage from a team member — but he accepted a three-month ban from the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) in February.

His title on Sunday was his first since returning in May and came five weeks after losing an epic French Open final to Alcaraz in which he squandered three match points.

“Very emotional, even if I don’t cry,” Sinner told reporters on Sunday. “It feels emotional because only me and the people who are close to me know exactly what we have been through on and off the court, and it has been everything except easy.

“We’ve tried to push every practice session, even if I was struggling at times mentally. Maybe even more in practice sessions because I feel like when I play the match, I can switch off and just play. I believe that this helped me a lot.”

Sinner praised his team, including Australian coach Darren Cahill, for helping him bounce back from the heartache of Paris and snap a five-match losing streak against Alcaraz.

Cahill said it was down to Sinner’s resilience.

“I think you could see that from the first match he played, that he wasn’t carrying any baggage from Roland Garros,” Cahill said. “That’s not easy to do.

“It’s easy for us to say that in words, to put it to one side, but for the player to wipe it away and be able to come here with the mentality that he had, is 100% credit to him.”

Sinner said the way he lost to Alcaraz in Paris had actually made it easier to move on.

“I always tried to be honest with myself… I always tried to accept it,” he said. “I believe if you lose a Grand Slam final that way, it’s much better like this than when someone kills you.

“I did a lot of intensity in every practice because I felt like I could play very good. That’s why I also said after Roland Garros that it’s not the time to be down, because another Grand Slam is coming up, and I did great here.”

Reuters

Alcaraz sends Wimbledon statement with win over Lehecka in Queen’s final

Spaniard extends winning streak to 18 matches but is pushed hard by Lehecka who underlines his own credentials
Sport
3 weeks ago

Five contenders for the Wimbledon men’s title

Wimbledon begins on Monday
Sport
2 weeks ago

Alcaraz-Sinner hailed for epic French Open performance

At five hours and 29 minutes it was the longest final at Roland Garros
Sport
1 month ago

Alcaraz sends Wimbledon statement with win over Lehecka in Queen’s final

Spaniard extends winning streak to 18 matches but is pushed hard by Lehecka who underlines his own credentials
Sport
3 weeks ago

Five contenders for the Wimbledon men’s title

Wimbledon begins on Monday
Sport
2 weeks ago

Alcaraz-Sinner hailed for epic French Open performance

At five hours and 29 minutes it was the longest final at Roland Garros
Sport
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Most Read

1.
Rassie’s Boks surprise with new tricks
Sport / Rugby
2.
Maresca hails Palmer brilliance in Chelsea’s Club ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Red-hot Sinner captures maiden Wimbledon crown
Sport / Other Sport
4.
West Indies bowl out Australia after dramatic ...
Sport / Cricket
5.
MARK ETHERIDGE: Carel Botha joins elite club in ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Red-hot Sinner captures maiden Wimbledon crown

Sport / Other Sport

Sinner, Swiatek and Bencic through to Wimbledon semis

Sport / Other Sport

Norrie sees off Jarry in Wimbledon thriller to reach last eight

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.