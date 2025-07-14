McIlroy turns attention to British Open after runner-up finish in Scotland

Rory McIlroy during a practice round at Royal Portrush, Northern Ireland on Monday. Picture: REUTERS
Goa — Rory McIlroy was delighted with his form at the Scottish Open after finishing runner-up to American Chris Gotterup on Sunday, and the Northern Irishman said his game is in a good place heading into the British Open at Royal Portrush this week.
McIlroy was looking to become the first player to win the Masters and Scottish Open in the same season but finished two shots behind world No 158 Gotterup at the Renaissance Club, tied with Marco Penge for second place.
The 36-year-old has struggled to find his best form after completing the career Grand Slam at the Masters in April, and said in June he had not known how hard it would be to stay motivated.
However, after a strong performance in North Berwick, the five-time Major champion said he was now ready to fully focus on the Open from July 17-20 in Northern Ireland.
“I’m really happy with where everything is,” McIlroy, who won the Open in 2014, told reporters.
“Looking forward to getting to Portrush tonight and getting out onto the golf course early tomorrow and just turning my attention to that.
“I’m really happy with where my game is, the way I played over the weekend, the shots that I hit, how I controlled my ball flight.
“It has been a great week. Missing the trophy, that’s about it,” added the world No 2, who missed the cut at the Open on 2024 at Royal Troon.
Reuters
