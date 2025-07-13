Sport / Other Sport

‘King of Sachsenring’ Marquez rules at German MotoGP

Only 10 riders finish as Marquez’s win stretches his lead over brother Alex, who finished second, with Francesco Bagnaia third

13 July 2025 - 16:43
by Agency Staff
Ducati Lenovo Team's Marc Marquez celebrates on the podium with the trophy after winning the German Grand Prix as second place Alex Marquez looks on at the Sachsenring in Hohenstein-Ernstthal, Germany, July 13 2025. Picture: REUTERS/LISI NIESNER
Hohenstein-Ernstthal, Germany — Marc Marquez proved once again why he is known as the “King of Sachsenring” when the Ducati rider marked his 200th MotoGP start by winning the German Grand Prix on Sunday in a race in which only 10 riders finished.

Marquez’s ninth MotoGP victory at the Sachsenring stretched his championship lead over brother Alex, who finished second, to 83 points while Marc’s teammate Francesco Bagnaia finished third.

Alex had started fifth on the grid and took second in his 100th MotoGP start despite still recovering from a fractured hand he suffered at the Dutch Grand Prix two weeks ago that required surgery.

Several riders crashed over the course of the race, especially at turn one, including VR46 Racing’s Fabio di Giannantonio and Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi when they were in second place.

Reuters

Marc Marquez wins Dutch MotoGP but brother Alex crashes out

Assen celebrates centenary as Ducati rider equals great Giacomo Agostini’s 68 premier class wins
Life
2 weeks ago

Marc Marquez wins Italian MotoGP after dogfight for podium places

Brother Alex Marquez briefly leads before Marc takes control, while Fabio Di Giannantonio of VR46 Racing claims third place
Life
3 weeks ago

MotoGP ‘homecoming’ for Superbike ace Toprak Razgatlioglu

Turkish double World Superbike champion has been signed by Prima Pramac Racing Yamaha team
Life
1 month ago
