Ducati Lenovo Team's Marc Marquez celebrates on the podium with the trophy after winning the German Grand Prix as second place Alex Marquez looks on at the Sachsenring in Hohenstein-Ernstthal, Germany, July 13 2025. Picture: REUTERS/LISI NIESNER
Hohenstein-Ernstthal, Germany — Marc Marquez proved once again why he is known as the “King of Sachsenring” when the Ducati rider marked his 200th MotoGP start by winning the German Grand Prix on Sunday in a race in which only 10 riders finished.
Marquez’s ninth MotoGP victory at the Sachsenring stretched his championship lead over brother Alex, who finished second, to 83 points while Marc’s teammate Francesco Bagnaia finished third.
Alex had started fifth on the grid and took second in his 100th MotoGP start despite still recovering from a fractured hand he suffered at the Dutch Grand Prix two weeks ago that required surgery.
Several riders crashed over the course of the race, especially at turn one, including VR46 Racing’s Fabio di Giannantonio and Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi when they were in second place.
‘King of Sachsenring’ Marquez rules at German MotoGP
Only 10 riders finish as Marquez’s win stretches his lead over brother Alex, who finished second, with Francesco Bagnaia third
Hohenstein-Ernstthal, Germany — Marc Marquez proved once again why he is known as the “King of Sachsenring” when the Ducati rider marked his 200th MotoGP start by winning the German Grand Prix on Sunday in a race in which only 10 riders finished.
Marquez’s ninth MotoGP victory at the Sachsenring stretched his championship lead over brother Alex, who finished second, to 83 points while Marc’s teammate Francesco Bagnaia finished third.
Alex had started fifth on the grid and took second in his 100th MotoGP start despite still recovering from a fractured hand he suffered at the Dutch Grand Prix two weeks ago that required surgery.
Several riders crashed over the course of the race, especially at turn one, including VR46 Racing’s Fabio di Giannantonio and Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi when they were in second place.
Reuters
Marc Marquez wins Dutch MotoGP but brother Alex crashes out
Marc Marquez wins Italian MotoGP after dogfight for podium places
MotoGP ‘homecoming’ for Superbike ace Toprak Razgatlioglu
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Laurent Mekies will not underestimate big challenge at Red Bull
Horner’s axing raises questions on Verstappen’s future
F1 could roar into a V8 era by 2029
McLaren offers Brad Pitt second chance to hit 320km/h
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.