Sizzling Swiatek, fearless Anisimova roar into Wimbledon final
The 13th seed American praises Aryna Sabalenka and says to be in the final is indescribable
London — Iga Swiatek banished the last of her grass court demons to blaze into her first Wimbledon final with a quick-fire 6-2 6-0 demolition of Belinda Bencic on Thursday.
Swiatek, the clay court specialist who had never gone past the quarterfinals at the All England Club before this year, romped past Bencic on a sun-drenched Centre Court to tee up a final against American Amanda Anisimova.
Anisimova had stunned world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka earlier in the day but a second upset never looked on the cards as five-time Grand Slam champion Swiatek quickly got her nose in front.
The 35th-ranked Bencic did not do a lot wrong but was broken twice in the first set and three times in the second as a sizzling Swiatek brought her A-game to what turned into a one-sided contest.
An inspired Anisimova tore up the script and soared into her maiden Wimbledon final by outclassing Sabalenka 6-4 4-6 6-4 with a display of fierce determination and fearless shot-making.
Anisimova’s victory extended her win-loss record over her equally big-hitting rival to 6-3 and kept alive America’s hopes of a third women’s Grand Slam champion in 2025 after Madison Keys won the Australian Open and Coco Gauff the French Open.
“This doesn't feel real right now, honestly,” a beaming Anisimova said.
“Aryna is such a tough competitor and I was absolutely dying out there. I don’t know how I pulled it off. She’s such an incredible competitor and she’s an inspiration to me and I’m sure so many other people.
“We’ve had so many tough battles. To come out on top today and be in the final of Wimbledon is so incredibly special. The atmosphere was incredible. I know she's the number one, but a lot of people were cheering for me. Huge thanks to everyone.”
The moment Amanda Anisimova became a #Wimbledon finalist for the first time ✨ pic.twitter.com/tUBSsFCaoZ— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 10, 2025
At an oven-like Centre Court where the temperature climbed to 30°C, Sabalenka twice rushed to the aid of ill fans by supplying bottles of cold water and an ice pack, before she cracked under pressure from her opponent in the 10th game.
The 23-year-old Anisimova, playing in her first Major semifinal since her 2019 French Open run as a gifted teenager, made her opponent sweat for every point and wrapped up the opening set when Sabalenka produced a double fault.
With her back against the wall, Sabalenka roared back like a tiger, the animal that has become her totem, and broke for a 4-3 lead en route to levelling up the match at one set apiece after some sloppy errors from 13th seed Anisimova’s racket.
Having matched each other’s decibel levels in a cacophony of grunting, the duo swapped breaks at the start of the decider but Anisimova pounced again when Sabalenka sent a shot long and went on to book a final spot.
Anisimova, who took a mental health break in 2023, said that making the final of a Grand Slam for the first time at Wimbledon left her in disbelief.
Doing it in front of those who believed in you first ♥️— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 10, 2025
Amanda Anisimova has endless gratitude for her whole family and team after reaching her maiden #Wimbledon final 🥹
What a journey it has been for the 23-year-old 👏 pic.twitter.com/TDpHLfea5h
“It’s been a year turnaround since coming back and to be in this spot — it's not easy and so many people dream of competing on this incredible court,” Anisimova added.
“It’s been such a privilege to compete here and to be in the final is just indescribable.”
Sabalenka, who was beaten in the title match of the Australian and French Opens, was left to lick her wounds after missing the chance to become the first woman since Serena Williams in 2014-15 to reach four straight Major finals.
Reuters