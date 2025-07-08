Sabalenka survives Siegemund spell to reach Wimbledon semis

Aryna Sabalenka and Laura Siegemund shake on it after their quarterfinal match. Picture: Reuters
London — Aryna Sabalenka was dragged into a bygone era on Tuesday and tormented for almost three hours on Wimbledon’s Centre Court before finally imposing her 21st-century power game to beat mesmeric Laura Siegemund for a place in the semifinals.
The Belarusian needed all her powers of ball bludgeoning and belief to emerge from a befuddling battle, somehow the victor, 4-6 6-2 6-4.
For much of the spellbinding contest it looked as though the world No 1 would find no answers to Siegemund’s sorcery as the 37-year-old German veteran chipped, chopped and drop-shotted the world’s best player to pieces, leaving the top seed’s power game neutered on the turf.
Ranked a lowly 104 in the world, Siegemund drew on the game of a gentler age to bring low the mighty Belarusian, casting spells of slice and sleight with vintage flair.
But slowly, if not exactly surely, the 10 years younger and seemingly stronger Sabalenka managed to wrestle back the upper hand, and now awaits either 13th-seed Amanda Anisimova or Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova for a place in Saturday’s final.
“I need some time to recover... She pushed me so much and honestly after the first set I was just like looking at my box thinking ‘guys I mean like book the tickets you know, I think we’re about to leave this beautiful city, country, place’.
‘Another level’
“But wow she played an incredible tournament, an incredible match and I’m just super happy right now with the win and atmosphere — it’s just another level.”
For Siegemund, this was not the performance of a player whose previous Wimbledon record amounted to three first-round exits and a solitary second-round finish.
Everything about the German evoked nostalgia. The ball left her racket not with a thud, but a sigh — a soft brushstroke rather than a blunt strike. Serves landed halfway up the box before spinning wide; forehands floated underspun onto the baseline.
It may have looked delicate, but it was anything but harmless — as Sabalenka found to her mounting despair.
All the skills honed through a career rich in doubles nous — three Grand Slam titles across women’s and mixed — were on full display: low, skimming returns, feathered lobs, angled passes and volleys that died on impact.
The extraordinary level of accuracy and control was sure to dip and, in the second set it did. Only a little, but enough to let the world No 1 level the match.
But in the decisive third Siegemund was back to her best, mixing it up and sticking to her tactics.
The two exchanged the most marginal of upper hands to let the other nose ahead until finally, as the clock nudged towards three hours, Sabalenka sealed the win, pounding a powerful overhead home and shrieking for joy.
Taylor Fritz of the US celebrates winning his quarter final match against Russia's Karen Khachanov. Picture: TOBY MELVILLE/REUTERS
Fifth-seed Taylor Fritz reached the semifinals for the first time after coming through a topsy-turvy four-setter against Karen Khachanov where the American seemed to be cruising, but then had to show all his fighting spirit.
Fritz, in fine grass form after wins in Stuttgart and Eastbourne, triumphed 6-3 6-4 1-6 7-6(4), must have thought he was in for an easier passage as he ripped through the first two sets giving up only seven points in his 10 service games.
Russia’s Khachanov, the 17th seed also seeking a first Wimbledon semi, then seemed to work out how to deal with the American’s serve as he won eight of the next nine games to take the third set and move a break up in the fourth.
Fritz, however, regrouped to immediately break back, regain control of his service games and triumphed in the decisive tiebreak.
Djokovic struggles his way to Wimbledon quarterfinals against determined ‘Demon’
Norrie sees off Jarry in Wimbledon thriller to reach last eight
Evans crushed as brilliant Djokovic pours on the power at Wimbledon
