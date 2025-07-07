Sport / Other Sport

Campbell takes John Deere victory with par on first playoff hole

Anniversary celebration for Brian Campbell 10 years to the week since he made his PGA Tour debut

07 July 2025 - 14:21
by Agency Staff
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Brian Campbell lines up his putt on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois, on Sunday. Picture: IMAGN IMAGES/MARC LEBRYK
Brian Campbell lines up his putt on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois, on Sunday. Picture: IMAGN IMAGES/MARC LEBRYK

It was quite a golf anniversary for Brian Campbell.

Ten years to the week since he made his PGA Tour debut, he won the John Deere Classic.

Campbell’s par on the first playoff hole gave him his second career victory on the tour, winning on Sunday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois.

“It all started here as an amateur, my first invite here,” Campbell said. “I’ve loved it ever since.”

He loves it even more now.

Argentina’s Emiliano Grillo scrambled on the extra hole, the par-4 18th, and Campbell’s steady approach was enough.

Campbell, who also won the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in a February playoff, and Grillo, bidding for his third PGA Tour triumph, both posted 4-under-par 67s to finish regulation at
18-under 266.

Campbell is the sixth multiple-winner on the tour this year.

“To be let alone in a playoff and to finish it off this way, it’s just been amazing,” he said.

His double bogey on No 15 nearly cost him, but he rolled in a birdie two holes later.

As he waited to see if there would be a playoff, he opted for rest instead of going through another warm-up.

He figured he had hit enough shots during the tournament.

“It’s gruelling out here. We’re sweating. It’s just hot,” he said.

“I think we really needed to take a break, get some water, rather than go out and beat balls and putt for who knows how many minutes.”

Grillo’s tee shot on the playoff hole went into the right rough and he never fully recovered from that.

“I think I hit every fairway today, except for that first in the playoff,” he said.

David Lipsky, who was in the final pairing, hit his tee shot into the rough on No 18 and missed a par-saving putt from 15 feet away, dropping out of a would-be spot in the playoff with his 68.

He tied for third place with Kevin Roy (65).

“I’m just really happy how I had a really good mindset, kept plugging away and ground it out,” Lipsky said.

His bogey on No 15 put his title chances in jeopardy, but an eagle 3 on No 17 — coming on a putt of less than eight feet — pushed him into a share for the lead.

“I’m going to look at the positives and take that from this week,” he said.

Carson Young (64), Lucas Glover (64), Jacob Bridgeman (64), Matt Kuchar (66), Kurt Kitayama (67) and Max Homa (69) all ended at 16 under in a tie for fifth place.

Again, the leader board was full of contenders.

“The first scoreboard I saw, everybody was going bananas, and you kind of knew that would happen,” Glover said.

“No wind, soft conditions, the rain [on Saturday] softened everything up.”

Seventeen golfers, including amateur Jackson Koivun, ended up within three shots of the lead.

Koivun (67), a 20-year-old, was among seven golfers at 15 under.

Homa was three under for the day through four holes and held the lead at 16 under before an uneven finish.

Beau Hossler and Michael Thorbjornsen set the early pace with torrid 63s for the day’s best rounds.

Third-round leader Davis Thompson shot 72 and tied for 18th place at 14 under. His fourth bogey of the day came on the final hole.

First-round and 36-hole leader Doug Ghim dropped to a tie for 31st place at 11 under after his Sunday score of 69.

SA’s Aldrich Potgieter, who won the Rocket Mortgage Classic in a playoff a week earlier for his first tour victory, withdrew before the final round.

Field Level Media

Rickie Fowler out to get mojo back in return to John Deere Classic

No 111 in the world ranking will compete at the event for the first time since 2010
Sport
4 days ago

Goldrush defends lottery tender award

Group says it is comfortable with the minority stake held by the sister of deputy president’s wife
National
4 days ago

SA’s Aldrich Potgieter stands tall to win Rocket Classic

Big-hitting youngster triumphs after gruelling playoff in Detroit
Sport
1 week ago

Professor screw it, let’s do it

Francois Venter’s prescription for fixing South Africa’s health-care system? Make Discovery's CEO run the public system and force all politicians to ...
News & Fox
5 days ago

Lottery bid evaluation marred by more controversy

Questions linger over propriety of members of the bid evaluation committee and vetting process
National
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Frustrated Bok coach mulls changes for second ...
Sport / Rugby
2.
Prudence Sekgodiso on the podium again at Eugene ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Wiaan Mulder delivers double ton in second Test ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
Last-gasp win over Fiji leaves Wallabies coach ...
Sport / Rugby
5.
Banyana coach urges win over Ghana in Wafcon ...
Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.