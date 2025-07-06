Sport / Other Sport

Prudence Sekgodiso on the podium again at Eugene Diamond League meeting

Bayanda Walaza places sixth in fast 100m race as he makes his debut in the series

06 July 2025 - 19:53
by Sports Staff
Prudence Sekgodiso Picture: GETTY IMAGES/MAJA HITIJ
World indoor champion Prudence Sekgodiso delivered another excellent result on the top-flight Diamond League circuit, taking second place in the women’s 800m race in Eugene, Oregon, on Saturday night.

Sekgodiso pushed eventual winner Tsige Duguma of Ethiopia all the way to the line, equalling her personal best of 1:57.16 to take the runner-up spot.

Duguma narrowly held on to secure victory in 1:57.10. African athletes swept the podium as Halimah Nakaayi of Uganda held on to finish third in 1:57.89.

It was Sekgodiso’s third podium finish thus far in the 2025 Diamond League series, having taken second place in Rabat and third in Stockholm.

Bayanda Walaza, the only other SA athlete competing in Eugene, took sixth position in the men’s 100m race on his Diamond League debut.

The 19-year-old sprinter clocked 10.04 sec in a fast race that saw four men dipping under 10 sec.

Up front, Kishane Thompson of Jamaica grabbed the win in 9.85.

The next leg of the Diamond League series is in Monaco on Friday.

“Congratulations to Prudence for another podium achievement which continues to cement her consistency. She has not only continued to prove she can take on any competition, but that she is also among the top contenders to beat,” Athletics SA president James Moloi said.

“We also thank her coach and support staff for the performance. Her attitude to performance, one hopes, rubs off on many other athletes who are seeking similar global glory.”  

Athletics SA

Prudence Sekgodiso sets personal best in 800m win

SA middle distance champion Golden Spike leads from the start at the Golden Spike meet in Czech Republic
Sport
1 week ago

Glenrose Xaba collects another Spar 10km title

It's the third 10km win in succession this season for the runner
Sport
2 weeks ago

Xaba wins Grand Prix race with ease but unhappy she was 'a bit slow'

Boxer Athletic Club runner is confident of retaining title and qualifying for world championships in Tokyo
Sport
3 months ago

Akani Simbine puts SA 100m title at risk to target global medal

The athlete will compete in a Diamond League meet in China instead of defending SA champs crown
Sport
2 months ago

MARK ETHERIDGE: Ten years after kidney transplant Lungelo Maki has a new reason to rejoice

Kariega-born athlete to celebrate a decade of triumph with World Transplant Games run in Germany
Sport
2 days ago
