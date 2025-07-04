MARK ETHERIDGE: Ten years after kidney transplant Lungelo Maki has a new reason to rejoice
Kariega-born athlete to celebrate a decade of triumph with World Transplant Games run in Germany
04 July 2025 - 05:00
When Lungelo Maki lines up for the running leg of the team triathlon event at the World Transplant Games in Dresden, Germany, in August he will be celebrating exactly a decade of triumph.
As luck would have it, the East London-based Virgin Active employee received his life-saving kidney transplant on August 21 — 10 years to the day of his Transplant Games debut...
