Sport / Other Sport

Evans crushed as brilliant Djokovic pours on the power at Wimbledon

Twenty years after first setting foot on the Wimbledon grass, Djokovic is the most dangerous of floaters

03 July 2025 - 18:59
by MITCH PHILLIPS
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Novak Djokovic celebrates a point during his match against Daniel Evans. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/EZRA SHAW
Novak Djokovic celebrates a point during his match against Daniel Evans. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/EZRA SHAW

London — Seven-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic showed he remains a real threat for a record-extending 25th Grand Slam title at the age of 38 with a clinical 6-3 6-2 6-0 second-round destruction of Briton Dan Evans on Centre Court on Thursday.

The Serb continues to rage against the dying of the light and showed why he has identified the grass of Wimbledon as his best chance of adding to his extraordinary tally in a superb all-round performance where he looked as sharp and fit as at any time in his incredible career.

He was never remotely troubled on serve until the final game of the match, while wild card Evans had to scramble for almost everything on his — saving nine first-set break points before eventually succumbing on the 10th.

Djokovic continued to dominate as Evans, who beat him in their only previous meeting on clay four years ago, saw his tame sliced backhands repeatedly crashed back past him as the sixth seed romped home.

Twenty years after first setting foot on the Wimbledon grass Djokovic is the most dangerous of floaters.

Since losing in the quarterfinals in 2017 he has reached the last six finals, winning the first four but losing the last two to Carlos Alcaraz, and it would be a brave man to bet against him making it seven in a row on Thursday’s evidence.

“He [Evans] can cause a lot of trouble if you’re not on top of your game, which I think I was to be honest from the very beginning,” Djokovic said.

“Technically, tactically I knew exactly what I needed to do and I executed perfectly. Sometimes you have these kind of days, where everything goes your way, everything flows and it’s good to be in the shoes and holding a racket on a day like this.”

The tone was set almost from the start, with Djokovic racing through his service games and Evans having to fight for everything.

Roared on by a hopeful home crowd, the 35-year-old Brit saved four break points in a marathon fourth game, three in the sixth and another two in the eighth, before Djokovic finally broke at the 10th attempt.

Evans was ranked as high as 21st in the world two years ago, but he has plummeted to 154th and his backhand slice was totally ineffective as Djokovic teed off on it with unerring accuracy.

The match soon had an inevitability about it as the Serb moved seamlessly through the second set and then raced to a 5-0 lead in the third before Evans finally forced two break points, only for Djokovic to snuff out the danger.

It put him into the third round for the 19th time — a men’s record in the Open era — at a tournament he loves above all others.

“I’ve said this a million times before, but I have to repeat it, Wimbledon still stays the most special tournament in my heart, the one that I always dreamed of winning when I was a kid,” he said.

“It’s the beginning of the tournament, but yes I’m aware of the history on the line and I’m thinking about the big things that I can make in this tournament.”

Reuters

Sinner trounces Nardi to reach second round at Wimbledon

World No 1 has only once reached the semifinals at the All England Club
Sport
2 days ago

Iga Swiatek reaches round two after downing Wimbledon debutant

Barbora Krejcikova gets title defence off to stuttering start; Italian Elisabetta Cocciaretto stuns Jessica Pegula
Sport
1 day ago

Sabalenka beats ‘tough moment’ to see off Bouzkova at Wimbledon

Frustrated top seed lets out scream when she fails to convert breakpoint but quickly composes herself
Sport
1 day ago

Alcaraz survives Fognini scare to begin Wimbledon defence with win

Defending champion blows hot and cold on scorching day at Wiimbledon
Sport
3 days ago

Medvedev makes an early exit after Wimbledon meltdown, Tsitsipas retires

I was surprised by his level — there was not much I could do better, says Medvedev after Bonzi defeat
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
GAVIN RICH: White’s uncertain future at Bulls ...
Sport / Rugby
2.
Appollis needs to pull up socks for starting ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Vincent Tshituka to make Test debut for Boks ...
Sport / Rugby
4.
Liverpool’s Diogo Jota dies in car accident
Sport
5.
Tactical tweaks to Junior Bok side for England in ...
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

Sinner trounces Nardi to reach second round at Wimbledon

Sport / Other Sport

Iga Swiatek reaches round two after downing Wimbledon debutant

Sport / Other Sport

Sabalenka beats ‘tough moment’ to see off Bouzkova at Wimbledon

Sport / Other Sport

Alcaraz survives Fognini scare to begin Wimbledon defence with win

Sport / Other Sport

Medvedev makes an early exit after Wimbledon meltdown, Tsitsipas retires

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.