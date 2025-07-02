Sabalenka beats ‘tough moment’ to see off Bouzkova at Wimbledon

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus on her way to victory over Czech Republic's Marie Bouzkova. Picture: REUTERS
London — Aryna Sabalenka was given a tougher workout than she would have wanted before the top seed dismantled Czech Marie Bouzkova 7-6(4) 6-4 to advance to the third round of Wimbledon on Wednesday.
As the sun played hide-and-seek with the grey clouds that hovered over Centre Court, Sabalenka kept knocking on the door in the opening set, but was shut out by Bouzkova each time and dropped serve with a double fault in the 11th game.
A frustrated Sabalenka let out a scream when she failed to convert a breakpoint in the next game, but the 27-year-old quickly composed herself to force a tiebreak with a backhand winner on her next opportunity.
“That was a tough moment in the match,” Sabalenka said.
“I was just trying to put the ball back on that side and then hope that I’d be able to break her back, because until that point, my returns weren’t great enough to break her serve and I’m really glad everything clicked.
“I felt a bit better in that moment and I think that’s why I was able to win the tiebreak and get the win in straight sets.”
Aryna Sabalenka, right, shakes hands with Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic after their Wimbledon match at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, England, July 2 2025. Picture: CLIVE BRUNSKILL/GETTY IMAGES
The three-times Grand Slam champion from Belarus, who has a golden opportunity to win her first Wimbledon title with several seeds losing early, led the tiebreak after a couple of errors from Bouzkova and wrapped up the set with a forehand winner.
An untimely error at the net by Bouzkova gifted Sabalenka the break in the fifth game of the second set and there was no looking back from there with the twice semifinalist holding firm to close out the win.
Sabalenka said she was focused on avoiding the trapdoor after second seed Coco Gauff, No 3 Jessica Pegula, fifth seed Zheng Qinwen and No 9 Paula Badosa were all sent packing in the first round.
“Honestly, it’s very sad to see so many top players losing in the first round, but you’re better off focusing on yourself and staying away from the results,” Sabalenka added.
“Of course, you’re going to know the overall picture, but it’s better just to take it one step at a time and do your best every time you’re out here competing.
“I hope there are no more upsets in this tournament.”
Up next for Sabalenka is either local favourite Emma Raducanu or 2023 champion Marketa Vondrousova.
Australian Open champion Madison Keys fired off 19 winners to claim a 6-4 6-2 win over Serbian Olga Danilovic in an hour and 15 minutes to reach the third round.
Briton Sonay Kartal sealed a comfortable 6-2 6-2 victory over Bulgarian Viktoriya Tomova to move into round three.
“I felt good on court today. I was hitting it really clean. It was one of those good days at the office,” Kartal said.
Reuters
