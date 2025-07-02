Rickie Fowler out to get mojo back in return to John Deere Classic

Rickie Fowler reacts to his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan, on June 26. Picture: AARON DOSTER/IMAGN IMAGES
Rickie Fowler arrived in Silvis, Illinois, eager to put a disheartening performance last week behind him and improve his standing in the race for the FedExCup Playoffs when he tees off at the John Deere Classic on Thursday.
Fowler, who is No 111 in the official world ranking, will compete at the event for the first time since 2010, when he was PGA Tour Rookie of the Year.
“It’s great to be back,” the 36-year-old said on Tuesday.
“Was able to go play in Zach Johnson’s programme yesterday and see some faces I haven’t seen in a while. Excited to be back at this tournament.
“You know, one that I definitely liked when I played it, and I wish I had played a little better.
“Tough part of the schedule, and it was always tough to kind of fit it in and make it work, especially leading into [the Open].
“So, yeah, I was just excited that it was able to work out this year. Decided to take next week off with the Scottish and play more here in the States.”
A six-time PGA Tour winner, Fowler has recorded one top-10 finish this season and five in the top 25.
“I wish it was some better finishes than that but at least heading in the right direction.
“You know, feel like trending at the right time, taking last week away,” Fowler, who missed the cut at the Rocket Classic, said.
“Outside of that, I feel like I’ve been seeing a lot of positives.”
Fowler said he was unaware of the growing chatter of his name being added to the mix as a potential assistant captain for Keegan Bradley for the Ryder Cup.
“Haven’t heard anything on that. Obviously, I’ve loved all the team events I’ve been on and been a part of,” Fowler said.
“We’ll deal with that if it comes to that. I’m obviously happy to help out, but I know Keegan is working on trying to make his own team.
“He’s got some great guys at his side helping out. If they want me there, I would hope scheduling and everything would work out. It would be fun to be a part of. We’ll deal with that when it gets to it.”
SA's Aldrich Potgieter stands tall to win Rocket Classic
