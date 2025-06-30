Medvedev makes an early exit after Wimbledon meltdown, Tsitsipas retires

Daniil Medvedev found the roasting conditions and a French opponent who had not won a match on grass for three years too hot to handle on Monday as the ninth seed suffered a 7-6(2) 3-6 7-6(3) 6-2 loss to Benjamin Bonzi in the Wimbledon first round.

The Russian, who reached the semifinals at the All England Club for the past two years, got all hot and bothered as Bonzi brought out what he described as his “A-game” to dispatch the 2021 US Open champion on court two, which felt like an oven throughout the three-hour match.

With Medvedev desperate to preserve his 100% record of reaching at least the second round at Wimbledon, he took out his frustrations on his racket, smashing it to the ground after Bonzi had got the better of him yet again in the third set.

But there was no respite for the former world No 1.

“I was surprised by his level — there was not much I could do better,” Medvedev said.