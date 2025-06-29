Cautious Gauff targets Wimbledon after French Open victory

Coco Gauff of the US training for Wimbledon at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on June 27. Picture: REUTERS/ANDREW COULDRIDGE
London — Second seed Coco Gauff is chasing a rare Channel Slam at Wimbledon after lifting her maiden French Open title, the American said, though she is keeping expectations in check as she adapts to the quick transition from clay to grass.
The last woman to achieve the Channel Slam — winning Wimbledon and the French Open in the same year — was Serena Williams, who accomplished the feat in 2002 and again in 2015.
The 21-year-old Gauff, who became the first American woman since Williams in 2015 to win at Roland Garros, is not putting too much pressure on herself though, having never made it past the fourth round at Wimbledon.
Gauff played only in Berlin in the run-up to Wimbledon, where she was stunned by China's Wang Xinyu in the round of 16.
“I understand why it [a Channel Slam] hasn’t been done that often. Except I guess Carlos [Alcaraz], he makes it look pretty easy. Novak [Djokovic], too.
“I didn’t realise it was 10 years since Serena,” Gauff told reporters.
“I would love to do that. Also, I’m not going to put that much pressure on myself because I’ve been telling my team and people around me, this is all new territory for me.
“I’m trying to take it as I go. If I were to end up there, it would be great. If not, I’ll try to come up with a better way to prepare for this tournament next year.”
While Gauff’s athleticism and baseline power have taken her deep on hard and clay courts, her game has yet to fully click on grass, where the low bounce and quick pace often disrupt players’ rhythm and court coverage.
Asked what she would focus on to strengthen her game on the surface, Gauff said: “For sure, movement. It’s obviously a lot different from clay. Just keeping the ball lower
“And then serve, I want to be pretty aggressive with the serve here just because it’s grass.”
Gauff will face Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska in her opening match on Tuesday.
Cautious Gauff targets Wimbledon after French Open victory
US second seed sets sights on Channel Slam, 10 years after Serena Williams
London — Second seed Coco Gauff is chasing a rare Channel Slam at Wimbledon after lifting her maiden French Open title, the American said, though she is keeping expectations in check as she adapts to the quick transition from clay to grass.
The last woman to achieve the Channel Slam — winning Wimbledon and the French Open in the same year — was Serena Williams, who accomplished the feat in 2002 and again in 2015.
The 21-year-old Gauff, who became the first American woman since Williams in 2015 to win at Roland Garros, is not putting too much pressure on herself though, having never made it past the fourth round at Wimbledon.
Gauff played only in Berlin in the run-up to Wimbledon, where she was stunned by China's Wang Xinyu in the round of 16.
“I understand why it [a Channel Slam] hasn’t been done that often. Except I guess Carlos [Alcaraz], he makes it look pretty easy. Novak [Djokovic], too.
“I didn’t realise it was 10 years since Serena,” Gauff told reporters.
“I would love to do that. Also, I’m not going to put that much pressure on myself because I’ve been telling my team and people around me, this is all new territory for me.
“I’m trying to take it as I go. If I were to end up there, it would be great. If not, I’ll try to come up with a better way to prepare for this tournament next year.”
While Gauff’s athleticism and baseline power have taken her deep on hard and clay courts, her game has yet to fully click on grass, where the low bounce and quick pace often disrupt players’ rhythm and court coverage.
Asked what she would focus on to strengthen her game on the surface, Gauff said: “For sure, movement. It’s obviously a lot different from clay. Just keeping the ball lower
“And then serve, I want to be pretty aggressive with the serve here just because it’s grass.”
Gauff will face Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska in her opening match on Tuesday.
Reuters
Record-chasing Iga Swiatek finds her clay court form
Boisson makes local fans proud after quarterfinal victory
Alcaraz stops Shelton in four-set battle at French Open
Gasquet calls it a day after Sinner trouncing
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Five contenders for the Wimbledon men’s title
Many happy returns to Alfa Romeo, 115 years today
Alcaraz sends Wimbledon statement with win over Lehecka in Queen’s final
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.