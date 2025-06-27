MARK ETHERIDGE: SA’s Matt Smith gives cross-country skiing new energy
‘Skifluencer’ becomes the first South African to qualify for the Winter Games in Italy
27 June 2025 - 05:00
Most South Africans spent Olympic Day on Monday shivering, just two days after the southern hemisphere winter solstice, but on the opposite side of the world Matt C Smith, their new Winter Olympics representative, was just chilling.
In February, Smith became the first South African to qualify for 2026’s Games in Cortina, Italy — in the cross-country skiing discipline...
