Marketa Vondrousova celebrates winning the Berlin Open on Sunday. Picture: REUTERS
Berlin — Former Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova needed three sets to subdue Chinese qualifier Wang Xinyu on Sunday and win the Berlin Open title, completing an improbable run to her first trophy since her London triumph two years ago.
The 25-year-old Czech, ranked 164th in the world after an injury-plagued 12 months and featuring in her first final since winning Wimbledon two years ago, saved six setpoints in a tight first set tiebreak.
The 23-year-old Wang showed few nerves on her maiden singles tour final and levelled after breaking her opponent once in the second set.
But Vondrousova, who also beat Australian Open champion Madison Keys in the first round and world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinal in Berlin, raced back with two breaks of her own to go 4-1 up in the decider.
She then played a perfect service game at 5-2, with a superb drop shot, a cross court backhand winner and powerful forehand that forced an error by Wang on match point No 1.
Vondrousova beats qualifier Wang to win Berlin Open final
The Czech ranked 164th in the world after an injury-plagued 12 months
Berlin — Former Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova needed three sets to subdue Chinese qualifier Wang Xinyu on Sunday and win the Berlin Open title, completing an improbable run to her first trophy since her London triumph two years ago.
The 25-year-old Czech, ranked 164th in the world after an injury-plagued 12 months and featuring in her first final since winning Wimbledon two years ago, saved six setpoints in a tight first set tiebreak.
The 23-year-old Wang showed few nerves on her maiden singles tour final and levelled after breaking her opponent once in the second set.
But Vondrousova, who also beat Australian Open champion Madison Keys in the first round and world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinal in Berlin, raced back with two breaks of her own to go 4-1 up in the decider.
She then played a perfect service game at 5-2, with a superb drop shot, a cross court backhand winner and powerful forehand that forced an error by Wang on match point No 1.
Reuters
Alcaraz-Sinner hailed for epic French Open performance
Alcaraz beats No 1 Sinner to win French Open men’s title
French Open champion Coco Gauff dedicates win to ‘Americans who look like me’
Sabalenka too powerful for four-time champion Swiatek
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.