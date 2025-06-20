MARK ETHERIDGE: Newbie George Kusche aims to rewrite Comrades history
The twenty six year old finished first among novices and 12th in his first Comrades ultramarathon
20 June 2025 - 05:00
He moved from Malelane in the lowveld to Afrikaanse Hoër Seunskool in Pretoria after the call of his piano-playing prowess and his talented musical fingers, but the name of George Kusche is now in the news due to the fastness of his feet.
Yes, Kusche was the first novice in SA’s best known road race, the Comrades ultramarathon, finishing 12th in 5hr 41min, and less than two minutes outside a coveted gold medal...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.