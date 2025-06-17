2025 title a long shot but race winner Russell ready to fight

Mercedes’ George Russell celebrates after winning the F1 Canadian Grand Prix on Sunday at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve, in Montreal, Quebec. Picture: IMAGN IMAGES/DAVID KIROUAC
George Russell said he was driving better than ever and ready to fight for a Formula One championship with Mercedes after taking the team’s first win of the season in Canada, but 2025 still looks like a long shot.
The British driver, out of contract at the end of 2025 but confident of staying, recognised any title chance this season would probably require the McLaren drivers to make mistakes and drop points.
McLaren’s Lando Norris and championship-leading teammate Oscar Piastri collided in Montreal, with the former retiring from the race while the Australian moved 22 points clear after 10 of 24 rounds.
Russell is fourth overall, but still a mighty 62 points behind Piastri, while Red Bull’s Max Verstappen is in third place.
“I don’t know how Max and I are so close to those two [McLaren drivers] because they have the most dominant car,” Russell said.
“The two of us have been very consistent and getting the maximum result from our packages week in, week out.
“But I can’t imagine them throwing away points in the manner they’re doing.
“Of course, we hope that continues to be the case, but I don’t foresee us getting in the championship fight through pure pace as Lando did last year.
“We’ll only be there if results like today continue or things like today continue to happen.”
Russell was confident that Sunday’s result would aid the negotiations for a new deal, despite having no concerns about the ongoing chatter about a possible move for four-time champion Verstappen.
“I know I’m going to be on the grid next year. I feel that I’m driving better than ever.
“I still feel I’ve got more in the tank. I feel ready to fight for a world championship.”
Russell said he was not talking with anyone other than Mercedes, there was no rush, and he planned to stay.
“There haven’t been any hard feelings with any of the talks that have been going around, especially around Max,” he said.
“If every driver had no contract for next year, Max would be No 1 for every single team. And that’s understandable.
“But ultimately, there are two seats for every race team.
“I know if I continue to perform as I’m doing, my position would not be under threat whatsoever. So, I feel I’m in a good place.”
Russell said he and 18-year-old Italian rookie teammate Kimi Antonelli, third on Sunday, were doing the job and “why would you want to change something that’s working?” — Reuters
