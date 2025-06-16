Sweden’s Duplantis soars to new pole vault world record

Stockholm — Sweden’s Armand Duplantis soared 6.28m to break the world pole vault record at the Diamond League event in Stockholm on Sunday, the 12th time he has set a new world-best mark.

The American-born double Olympic champion improved on his previous record, set in February, by one centimetre on his first attempt, making the most of the perfect conditions to delight the home crowd.

Having promised fans ahead of the competition that he would try to break the record, Duplantis encouraged the crowd to get behind him from the moment his name was announced at the Swedish capital’s Olympic stadium and they responded by wildly clapping and cheering his every attempt as he cruised through the competition.

Kurtis Marschall did his best to challenge the hometown favourite, but the Australian could only manage a best effort of 5.90 before making three unsuccessful attempts to clear the 6m mark.