Spaun weathers storm at US Open for first Major win

JJ Spaun celebrates with the championship trophy after winning the 125th US Open golf tournament. Picture: BILL STREICHER/IMAGN IMAGES
Oakmont — JJ Spaun sank an improbable 64-foot birdie putt at the 18th hole to cap his stunning first Major victory, emerging from the pack in the wild, waterlogged final round of the US Open on Sunday at Oakmont Country Club.
The American finished the round birdie-birdie to card a 2-over 72 and finish 1-under-par 279 for the week, two better than Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre (final-round 68).
Spaun, 34, had just one previous victory on the PGA Tour. He held the first-round lead, hung around through Friday and Saturday and then won a war of attrition in horrid weather conditions.
At one point down the final stretch, five players were tied for the lead at 1 over, and the group did not even include eventual runner-up MacIntyre.
At the 314-yard, par-4 17th hole, Spaun pumped a drive uphill that settled on the well-guarded green. He two-putted for birdie to take the outright lead.
Needing par at No 18, he landed his second shot on the far side of the green and got a read from playing partner Viktor Hovland of Norway, who putted first. Spaun only needed par to win but drained the birdie, letting the waterworks flow as the heavens poured on him.
Hovland (73) placed third at 2 over. Cameron Young (70), England’s Tyrrell Hatton (72) and Mexico’s Carlos Ortiz (73) tied for fourth at 3 over.
Sam Burns led Spaun and Australia’s Adam Scott by one stroke after 54 holes, but Burns and Scott came undone in the rain. Burns shot a 78 to fall to 4 over, tied with Scottie Scheffler (70) and Spain’s Jon Rahm (67); Scott (79) posted 6 over.
Even before the adverse conditions set in on Sunday afternoon, there was carnage throughout the leaderboard. The worst seemed to be reserved for Spaun, who bogeyed five of his first six holes and got an especially bad break at No 2.
Spaun’s wedge shot into the green took one hop and bounced off the flagstick. The backspin kicked in and the ball rolled 40 yards down the front of the green as Spaun stared, bewildered.
Oakmont was devilishly difficult throughout the week, but heavy rain made the back nine borderline unfair.
Field Level Media
