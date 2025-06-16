Sport / Other Sport

Russell wins Canadian Grand Prix after McLarens collide

Verstappen forced to settle for second while teen Atonelli finshes third

16 June 2025 - 17:03
by Alan Baldwin
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
George Russell took Mercedes' first win of the Formula One season in Canada on Sunday.
George Russell took Mercedes' first win of the Formula One season in Canada on Sunday.
Image: Clive Rose/Getty Images

Montreal — George Russell took Mercedes’ first win of the Formula One season in Canada on Sunday while McLaren’s Oscar Piastri stretched his lead to 22 points after a late collision with teammate Lando Norris that ended the Briton’s race.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, who had hoped to win for a record fourth year in a row at Montreal's Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, took second. Russell’s 18-year-old Italian rookie teammate Kimi Antonelli finished third for his first F1 podium.

Piastri was fourth with the safety car leading the final lap before peeling off to clear the way for Russell to take the chequered flag.

An uneventful afternoon erupted in headline drama when Norris hit the rear of Piastri’s car three laps from the end — a clash long predicted in the title battle — while trying to overtake.

The Briton, who ended at a standstill by the side of the track with no front wing and a broken car, was quick to blame himself. “I’m sorry. All my bad. All my fault. Stupid from me,” he said over the team radio.

Piastri pitted as the safety car was deployed and rejoined with a tyre advantage over Antonelli that he could not use as the racing never resumed.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton finished fifth and sixth, with Fernando Alonso seventh for Aston Martin and Nico Hulkenberg bringing in more solid points for Sauber in eighth place. Esteban Ocon was ninth for Haas in their 200th race with Carlos Sainz 10th for Williams.

Reuters

Dream win for Norris in Monaco sees Piastri’s F1 lead slashed

Briton grabs second win in eight races as well as McLaren’s first at Monaco since 2008
Sport
3 weeks ago

Verstappen slams failed Monaco two-stop experiment

Decision to force drivers to use three sets of tyres taken in a bid to liven up a race famed for being processional
Sport
3 weeks ago

‘Maybe we can throw bananas around Monaco,’ suggests Verstappen

Forcing drivers to use three sets of tyres was a failed experiment around the street circuit
Life
3 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Sundowns to bag about R174m in Fifa prize bonanza
Sport / Soccer
2.
Day two goes supersonic as Lungi Ngidi finds ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Markram’s great moment may have been SA’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
MARK ETHERIDGE: Ferguson strives to save our seas ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Bulls must get that winning feeling, says White
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

Red Bull’s Verstappen needs to stay out of trouble in Canada

Sport / Other Sport

Aston Martin Valkyrie LM is a Le Mans racer for the road

Life / Motoring

SA absent from F1 2026 calendar

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.