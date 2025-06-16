Sport / Other Sport

Prudence Sekgodiso fights hard to reach podium in Stockholm

Olympic gold winner Bradley Nkoana finishes second in men’s 100m closely behind Benjamin Azamati of Ghana

16 June 2025 - 18:19
by David Isaacson
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Prudence Sekgodiso. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ANTON GEYSER
Prudence Sekgodiso. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ANTON GEYSER

World indoor champion Prudence Sekgodiso fought hard and smart to finish third in a competitive 800m race at the Diamond League competition in Stockholm on Sunday in which Olympic champion Jemma Reekie of Britain finished behind her.

Kenya’s 2023 world champion Mary Moraa turned the race into a tactical contest as she slowed down up front early as the pacemaker went ahead. But Sekgodiso kept her head and when Reekie attacked at the end of the first lap, the 23-year-old went with her.

Moraa pressed again on the back straight, but Sekgodiso pushed back to stay in touch with the leaders, and when they came off the final bend it was a three-way race between the Pretoria runner, Moraa and Briton Georgia Hunter Bell, the Olympic 1,500m bronze medallist.

Georgia Hunter-Bell of Britain celebrates winning the women's 800m in Stockholm on Sunday. Picture: MAJA HITJI/GETTY IMAGES
Georgia Hunter-Bell of Britain celebrates winning the women's 800m in Stockholm on Sunday. Picture: MAJA HITJI/GETTY IMAGES

Hunter Bell won in 1min 57.66sec, with Moraa second in 1:57.83 and Sekgodiso third in 1:58.00.

Audrey Werro of Switzerland was fourth in 1:58.35 and Reekie fifth in 1:58.66.

Bradley Nkoana, a member of the SA 4x100m relay teams that won the 2024 Olympic silver and 2024 World Relays gold, finished second in the 100m in 10.23, five-hundredths of a second behind Benjamin Azamati of Ghana.

Gift Leotlela, the SA champion over the distance, was disqualified for a false start.

Abduraqhman Karriem had to overcome two recalls in the men’s 200m, one for crowd noise and the other for a false start by Canadian Olympic gold medallist Aaron Brown.

But when the race got under way after the third firing of the start gun, Karriem produced a great start, coming off the bend in contention, but then started tiring to finish fifth in 20.52, well short of his 20.15 personal best.

High-flying Zakithi Nene faces tough battle to become 400m king of Rome

Athlete has burst out of his role as a solid member of the national relay squad and entrenched himself as a serious individual medal contender
Sport
1 week ago

Record-chasing Iga Swiatek finds her clay court form

Pole aims to become first woman in professional era since 1968 to win four consecutive titles in Paris
Sport
1 week ago

Djokovic in Nadal’s hundred club

Serbian ensures he’s only the second man to win a century of matches at the Parisian Grand Slam
Sport
2 weeks ago

Svitolina recovers to beat Paolini in French Open thriller

Ukrainian advances after battle from the brink to oust Jasmine Paolini
Sport
2 weeks ago

Teenage sensation Doue bursts into instant Champions League stardom

With a deft assist and two clinical finishes, teenager repays his manager’s faith within 12 minutes
Sport
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Sundowns to bag about R174m in Fifa prize bonanza
Sport / Soccer
2.
Day two goes supersonic as Lungi Ngidi finds ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Markram’s great moment may have been SA’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
MARK ETHERIDGE: Ferguson strives to save our seas ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Bulls must get that winning feeling, says White
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

Marioné Fourie delivers powerful finish to take second in Hengelo

Sport / Other Sport

Dijana and Steyn rule at Comrades

Sport / Other Sport

High-flying Zakithi Nene faces tough battle to become 400m king of Rome

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.