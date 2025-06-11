Rory McIlroy hits reset button before US Open

Rory McIlroy, right, hands Shane Lowry a golf ball during a practice round for the US Open at Oakmont Country Club this week. Picture: BILL STREICHER/IMAGN IMAGES.
Rory McIlroy conceded that he did not know how hard it would be to stay motivated after completing a long-sought career Grand Slam at the Masters in April, but hoped to hit the reset button in time for this week’s US Open.
McIlroy, speaking to reporters at Oakmont Country Club ahead of Thursday’s opening round, has struggled since the Masters and will need to rediscover his hunger and form off the tee if he hopes to be in the mix at the year’s third major.
“I’ve always been a player that struggles to play after a big event, after I win whatever tournament,” McIlroy said.
“I always struggle to show up with motivation the next week because you’ve just accomplished something, and you want to enjoy it and you want to sort of relish the fact that you’ve achieved a goal.
“Chasing a certain goal for the better part of a decade-and-a-half, I think I’m allowed a little bit of time to relax a little. But here at Oakmont, I certainly can’t relax this week.”
In his past two starts, McIlroy finished 47th at Quail Hollow for the PGA Championship, where he struggled off the tee using a backup driver after his preferred one was deemed nonconforming, and missed the cut last week in Canada.
While his recent results are well below the five-time Major champion’s expectations, McIlroy knows they came while he was enjoying the fruits of his labour and also feels they ultimately serve a purpose.
“Weeks like Quail Hollow or even weeks like last week, it makes it easier to reset in some way, to be like, OK, I sort of need to get my stuff together here and get back to the process and sort of what I’d been doing for that seven months from October last year until April this year,” McIlroy said.
The Northern Irishman, like everyone in the 156-player field this week, will have his work cut out for him at Oakmont, given that errant tee shots on the par-70 layout will be swallowed up by penal rough.
During his media availability, McIlroy said he shot an 81 last week at Oakmont after birdies on the final two holes.
“It felt pretty good. It didn’t feel like I played that bad,” he said.
Meanwhile, Jon Rahm knows Oakmont Country Club will provide a challenge unlike any other, but the Spaniard said the aura of one of the most feared layouts in the world will not affect his game.
Oakmont is considered a quintessential US Open venue, given its punishing rough, narrow fairways, lightning-fast greens, and a slew of bunkers that most expect will combine to keep the winning score above par.
But Rahm plans to embrace the gruelling test that awaits the world’s top golfers at the par-70 venue that will be set up at 7,372 yards.
“To be honest, once you start the tournament, all of those things go away. It’s business at that point. It’s time to post a score,” Rahm, who has posted a top-10 finish in all 20 LIV Golf regular season events he has competed in, told reporters.
Meanwhile, Jon Rahm knows Oakmont Country Club will provide a challenge unlike any other, but the Spaniard said the aura of one of the most feared layouts in the world will not affect his game.
Oakmont is considered a quintessential US Open venue, given its punishing rough, narrow fairways, lightning-fast greens, and a slew of bunkers that most expect will combine to keep the winning score above par.
But Rahm plans to embrace the gruelling test that awaits the world’s top golfers at the par-70 venue that will be set up at 7,372 yards.
“To be honest, once you start the tournament, all of those things go away. It’s business at that point. It’s time to post a score,” Rahm, who has posted a top-10 finish in all 20 LIV Golf regular season events he has competed in, told reporters.
