Scheffler, McIlroy look to tame Oakmont

Scottie Scheffler is the hot favourite to win the US Open which starts on Thursday. Picture: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
Oakmont, Pennsylvania — Scottie Scheffler, who has cemented himself as the pre-eminent force in golf, enters this week’s US Open seeking the third leg of a career Grand Slam while Rory McIlroy hopes to reclaim his Major magic and Bryson DeChambeau eyes a repeat title.
World No 1 Scheffler has three wins in his last four starts, including May’s PGA Championship, and is clear favourite at Oakmont Country Club where his driving proficiency, elite short game and patient approach could be the difference.
Oakmont, arguably the toughest course in the US, is a quintessential US Open venue given its penalising rough, narrow fairways and nerve-testing greens that many expect will ultimately result in a winning score above par.
The physical and mental grind expected this week could open the door for three-time Major champion Scheffler, who tends to be in contention wherever he tees it up given his unflappable temperament and exacting style that can wear down a field.
“He’s got no weaknesses in his game. You just feel like when you’re behind Scottie, you have to press because you know he’s not going to make any mistakes,” NBC Sports/Golf Channel analyst Smylie Kaufman said.
Northern Ireland’s McIlroy completed the career Grand Slam of golf’s four Majors at the Masters in April but at the PGA Championship he finished well out of contention while using a backup driver after his preferred one failed a conformity test.
Now the world No 2, after a missed cut at the Canadian Open, will get another crack at an event where he has endured his fair share of heartbreak in recent years.
At the 2024 US Open, where the Northern Irishman was seeking his first Major triumph in a decade, McIlroy bogeyed three of his final four holes and finished runner-up for a second consecutive year.
DeChambeau, looking to become the event’s first repeat winner since Brooks Koepka in 2018, has become a regular force at golf’s biggest events and with five top-six finishes across the last six Majors he should be in the mix this week.
The big-hitting DeChambeau, who this year briefly held the final-round lead at the Masters and finished runner-up at the PGA Championship, has become one of the game’s biggest draws due partly to his eponymous YouTube channel. His willingness to embrace fans when he is in contention for the game’s biggest prizes could push him to a third Major title as he defends his crown, having also won the US Open in 2020.
“He’s learnt that whipping up the crowd, becoming connected with the crowd only helps him — not only helps him get cheered for, but I think it helps him with his own confidence level,” said NBC Sports play-by-play commentator Dan Hicks.
Among some of the other notables in the 156-player field at Oakmont are Spaniard Jon Rahm, British Open champion Xander Schauffele and Swede Ludvig Aberg.
A stern test awaits at Oakmont — which is hosting a US Open for a record 10th time and first since 2016. Accuracy off the tee will be paramount given the penal rough lining Oakmont’s narrow fairways that lead to greens that could be the fastest players compete on all year.
“It’s going to be an absolute physical, mental grind,” said Kaufman. “I think you’ll see the toughest players on Sunday that are in contention, it will be the guys that have been able to keep their wits about them, not have those blow-up holes completely derail their championship. It sounds like it’s going to be crazy, crazy hard.”
Scheffler, McIlroy look to tame Oakmont
The smart money is on Scheffler to bag the US Open and add to his three Major titles
Oakmont, Pennsylvania — Scottie Scheffler, who has cemented himself as the pre-eminent force in golf, enters this week’s US Open seeking the third leg of a career Grand Slam while Rory McIlroy hopes to reclaim his Major magic and Bryson DeChambeau eyes a repeat title.
World No 1 Scheffler has three wins in his last four starts, including May’s PGA Championship, and is clear favourite at Oakmont Country Club where his driving proficiency, elite short game and patient approach could be the difference.
Oakmont, arguably the toughest course in the US, is a quintessential US Open venue given its penalising rough, narrow fairways and nerve-testing greens that many expect will ultimately result in a winning score above par.
The physical and mental grind expected this week could open the door for three-time Major champion Scheffler, who tends to be in contention wherever he tees it up given his unflappable temperament and exacting style that can wear down a field.
“He’s got no weaknesses in his game. You just feel like when you’re behind Scottie, you have to press because you know he’s not going to make any mistakes,” NBC Sports/Golf Channel analyst Smylie Kaufman said.
Northern Ireland’s McIlroy completed the career Grand Slam of golf’s four Majors at the Masters in April but at the PGA Championship he finished well out of contention while using a backup driver after his preferred one failed a conformity test.
Now the world No 2, after a missed cut at the Canadian Open, will get another crack at an event where he has endured his fair share of heartbreak in recent years.
At the 2024 US Open, where the Northern Irishman was seeking his first Major triumph in a decade, McIlroy bogeyed three of his final four holes and finished runner-up for a second consecutive year.
DeChambeau, looking to become the event’s first repeat winner since Brooks Koepka in 2018, has become a regular force at golf’s biggest events and with five top-six finishes across the last six Majors he should be in the mix this week.
The big-hitting DeChambeau, who this year briefly held the final-round lead at the Masters and finished runner-up at the PGA Championship, has become one of the game’s biggest draws due partly to his eponymous YouTube channel. His willingness to embrace fans when he is in contention for the game’s biggest prizes could push him to a third Major title as he defends his crown, having also won the US Open in 2020.
“He’s learnt that whipping up the crowd, becoming connected with the crowd only helps him — not only helps him get cheered for, but I think it helps him with his own confidence level,” said NBC Sports play-by-play commentator Dan Hicks.
Among some of the other notables in the 156-player field at Oakmont are Spaniard Jon Rahm, British Open champion Xander Schauffele and Swede Ludvig Aberg.
A stern test awaits at Oakmont — which is hosting a US Open for a record 10th time and first since 2016. Accuracy off the tee will be paramount given the penal rough lining Oakmont’s narrow fairways that lead to greens that could be the fastest players compete on all year.
“It’s going to be an absolute physical, mental grind,” said Kaufman. “I think you’ll see the toughest players on Sunday that are in contention, it will be the guys that have been able to keep their wits about them, not have those blow-up holes completely derail their championship. It sounds like it’s going to be crazy, crazy hard.”
Reuters
Scottie Scheffler defends title at tough Memorial
Dates announced for 2027 Ryder Cup in Ireland
Charlie Woods wins his first junior golf title
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Joaquin Niemann secures sixth LIV title in Virginia
Maiden win for Sameul Simpson at Mopani Zambia Open
Thungela reaffirms SA’s use of coal
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.