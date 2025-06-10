Sport / Other Sport

Marioné Fourie delivers powerful finish to take second in Hengelo

Fourie’s 12.60sec on Monday was a season’s best, improving on the 12.62 she ran in the Diamond League in April

10 June 2025 - 14:33
by DAVID ISAACSON
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Marioné Fourie wins the 100m hurdles at the Athletics SA grand prix meeting in Johannesburg in March. Picture: SYDNEY SESHIBEDI/GALLO IMAGES.
Marioné Fourie wins the 100m hurdles at the Athletics SA grand prix meeting in Johannesburg in March. Picture: SYDNEY SESHIBEDI/GALLO IMAGES.

Marioné Fourie delivered a storming push at the death to finish second by one-hundredth of a second behind Dutch star Nadine Visser, in the women’s 100m hurdles at the FBK Games at Hengelo, the Netherlands.

At the halfway point she was well back of Visser, fourth at the Paris Olympics in 2024, but the South African switched on the afterburners over the final three hurdles to rocket up the field.

Fourie dipped on the line, her effort causing her to lose balance and she tumbled to the ground, but it wasn’t enough to catch Visser, first in 12.59sec.

Fourie set her 12.49 national record at this meeting a year ago, but even so, her 12.60 on Monday was a season’s best, improving on the 12.62 she ran in the Diamond League meet in Xiamen, China, in April.

Her time lifted her from 13th on the world list to 12th.

Fourie’s effort was one of the highlights of several SA performances around the world over the weekend.

Other standout displays were Zakithi Nene’s second place in the 400m at the Rome Diamond League and Gift Leotlela’s 10.04 for third place in the 100m in Jamaica, one spot ahead of Bayanda Walaza who clocked 10.06.

Racing in Italy, Abduraqhman Karriem ended second in the 100m in 10.06. 

In the men’s 100m at Hengelo on Monday, Benjamin Richardson had the satisfaction of beating American Ronnie Baker, but he was overhauled shortly before the line by Netherlands prospect Elvis Afrifa, the winner in 10.25.

Richardson was three-hundredths of a second behind with Sweden’s Henrik Larsson third in 10.29 and Baker fourth in 10.30.

Richardson’s training partner, 4x100m relay star Bradley Nkoana, was sixth in 10.36.

Paris Olympian Rogail Joseph ended last in the 400m hurdles in a distant 59.21, nearly seven seconds behind winner Femke Bol.

Akani Simbine puts SA 100m title at risk to target global medal

The athlete will compete in a Diamond League meet in China instead of defending SA champs crown
Sport
1 month ago

Prudence Sekgodiso storms to SA’s first women’s indoor medal

Sekgodiso wins 800m gold at world indoor championship in China
Sport
2 months ago

Walaza opts for 200m as Nkoana goes up against Omanyala

Bradley Nkoana’s training partner from North West University in Potchefstroom, Viwe Jingqi, will line up in the women’s 100m.
Sport
2 months ago

SA athletes enter Olympic fray aiming to end seven-year medal famine

Prudence Sekgodiso and Adriaan Wildschutt are in action in Paris on Friday as the focus shifts from swimming to track and field
Sport
10 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Sharks back Bulls to go all the way against ...
Sport / Rugby
2.
Jury still out on Shukri Conrad’s Proteas opening ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Alcaraz-Sinner hailed for epic French Open ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Dijana and Steyn rule at Comrades
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Proteas benefit from Stuart’s Broad insights ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Alcaraz-Sinner hailed for epic French Open performance

Sport / Other Sport

Joaquin Niemann secures sixth LIV title in Virginia

Sport / Other Sport

Ryan Fox beats Sam Burns in playoff to win Canadian Open

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.