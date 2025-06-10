Marioné Fourie wins the 100m hurdles at the Athletics SA grand prix meeting in Johannesburg in March. Picture: SYDNEY SESHIBEDI/GALLO IMAGES.
Marioné Fourie delivered a storming push at the death to finish second by one-hundredth of a second behind Dutch star Nadine Visser, in the women’s 100m hurdles at the FBK Games at Hengelo, the Netherlands.
At the halfway point she was well back of Visser, fourth at the Paris Olympics in 2024, but the South African switched on the afterburners over the final three hurdles to rocket up the field.
Fourie dipped on the line, her effort causing her to lose balance and she tumbled to the ground, but it wasn’t enough to catch Visser, first in 12.59sec.
Fourie set her 12.49 national record at this meeting a year ago, but even so, her 12.60 on Monday was a season’s best, improving on the 12.62 she ran in the Diamond League meet in Xiamen, China, in April.
Her time lifted her from 13th on the world list to 12th.
Fourie’s effort was one of the highlights of several SA performances around the world over the weekend.
Other standout displays were Zakithi Nene’s second place in the 400m at the Rome Diamond League and Gift Leotlela’s 10.04 for third place in the 100m in Jamaica, one spot ahead of Bayanda Walaza who clocked 10.06.
Racing in Italy, Abduraqhman Karriem ended second in the 100m in 10.06.
In the men’s 100m at Hengelo on Monday, Benjamin Richardson had the satisfaction of beating American Ronnie Baker, but he was overhauled shortly before the line by Netherlands prospect Elvis Afrifa, the winner in 10.25.
Richardson was three-hundredths of a second behind with Sweden’s Henrik Larsson third in 10.29 and Baker fourth in 10.30.
Richardson’s training partner, 4x100m relay star Bradley Nkoana, was sixth in 10.36.
Paris Olympian Rogail Joseph ended last in the 400m hurdles in a distant 59.21, nearly seven seconds behind winner Femke Bol.
Marioné Fourie delivers powerful finish to take second in Hengelo
Fourie’s 12.60sec on Monday was a season’s best, improving on the 12.62 she ran in the Diamond League in April
Marioné Fourie delivered a storming push at the death to finish second by one-hundredth of a second behind Dutch star Nadine Visser, in the women’s 100m hurdles at the FBK Games at Hengelo, the Netherlands.
At the halfway point she was well back of Visser, fourth at the Paris Olympics in 2024, but the South African switched on the afterburners over the final three hurdles to rocket up the field.
Fourie dipped on the line, her effort causing her to lose balance and she tumbled to the ground, but it wasn’t enough to catch Visser, first in 12.59sec.
Fourie set her 12.49 national record at this meeting a year ago, but even so, her 12.60 on Monday was a season’s best, improving on the 12.62 she ran in the Diamond League meet in Xiamen, China, in April.
Her time lifted her from 13th on the world list to 12th.
Fourie’s effort was one of the highlights of several SA performances around the world over the weekend.
Other standout displays were Zakithi Nene’s second place in the 400m at the Rome Diamond League and Gift Leotlela’s 10.04 for third place in the 100m in Jamaica, one spot ahead of Bayanda Walaza who clocked 10.06.
Racing in Italy, Abduraqhman Karriem ended second in the 100m in 10.06.
In the men’s 100m at Hengelo on Monday, Benjamin Richardson had the satisfaction of beating American Ronnie Baker, but he was overhauled shortly before the line by Netherlands prospect Elvis Afrifa, the winner in 10.25.
Richardson was three-hundredths of a second behind with Sweden’s Henrik Larsson third in 10.29 and Baker fourth in 10.30.
Richardson’s training partner, 4x100m relay star Bradley Nkoana, was sixth in 10.36.
Paris Olympian Rogail Joseph ended last in the 400m hurdles in a distant 59.21, nearly seven seconds behind winner Femke Bol.
Akani Simbine puts SA 100m title at risk to target global medal
Prudence Sekgodiso storms to SA’s first women’s indoor medal
Walaza opts for 200m as Nkoana goes up against Omanyala
SA athletes enter Olympic fray aiming to end seven-year medal famine
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Alcaraz-Sinner hailed for epic French Open performance
Joaquin Niemann secures sixth LIV title in Virginia
Ryan Fox beats Sam Burns in playoff to win Canadian Open
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.