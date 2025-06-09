Sport / Other Sport

Alcaraz-Sinner hailed for epic French Open performance

At five hours and 29 minutes it was the longest final at Roland Garros

09 June 2025 - 14:33
by Martyn Herman
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Runner-up Jannik Sinner of Italy congratulates 2025 French Open final winner Carlos Alcaraz of Spain at the trophy presentation at Roland Garros in Paris on Sunday. Picture: SUSAN MULLANE/IMAGN IMAGES/REUTERS
Runner-up Jannik Sinner of Italy congratulates 2025 French Open final winner Carlos Alcaraz of Spain at the trophy presentation at Roland Garros in Paris on Sunday. Picture: SUSAN MULLANE/IMAGN IMAGES/REUTERS

Paris — Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner took tennis to a level above that reached by even the sport’s golden generation during their spellbinding French Open final on Sunday, according to a host of former Roland Garros champions.

Spaniard Alcaraz, 22, saved three successive match points as he hit back from two sets down to win 4-6 6-7(4) 6-4 7-6(3) 7-6 (10-2) in front of a mesmerised Paris crowd.

At five hours and 29 minutes it was the longest final at Roland Garros, smashing the previous record set by Sweden's Mats Wilander when he beat Guillermo Vilas in 1982.

“The level at the end was absolutely ridiculous,” Wilander, analysing the final for broadcaster TNT, said. “I cannot believe we will have this rivalry.

“They have taken our sport to another level. I never thought I'd say that after the big three — Roger [Federer], Rafa [Nadal] and Novak [Djokovic] — but its actually faster than ever and a level that is hard to believe.”

Between them the players struck 123 winners and the quality was unrelenting as the final swayed one way and then another as they went toe-to-toe.

The final points tally was 193-192 in Sinner’s favour but he fell agonisingly short of becoming the first Italian man to win the clay court title since Adriano Panatta in 1976.

“I’ve seen Federer and Nadal and they played a couple of good finals but nothing comes close to this,” Wilander said.

“I thought ‘this is not possible’ they’re playing at a pace that is not human. These are two of the best athletes the human race can put forward and they happen to be tennis players. I’m not speechless often but what a wonderful day.”

It was the first Grand Slam final meeting between the two Gen X trailblazers who have now scooped seven out of the past eight Grand Slam titles and with Sinner only 23, they look set to create a rivalry as compelling as those between Nadal, Federer and Djokovic.

“The first final between these two. Celestial tennis from Alcaraz in that final tie breaker,” said another former French Open champion Jim Courier, who commentated on the match for TNT.

“There are days that tennis players don’t forget.”

Seven-time Grand Slam champion John McEnroe said both would have beaten record 14-time French Open champion and clay court king Nadal at his peak.

“You would make a serious argument with both guys that they would be favoured to beat Nadal, at his best,” the American said. “These two guys right now, it’s like when you watch the NBA and you say nobody could be better than Michael Jordan. The tennis level right now is higher than I’ve ever seen.”

Former Roland Garros winner André Agassi also sounded an ominous warning for anyone hoping to dethrone Alcaraz at Wimbledon where this year he will seek a hat-trick of titles.

“Alcaraz’s best surface to me, shockingly would be between here and Wimbledon. I’d actually say grass might be his best surface,” the American, who presented the trophy, said.

“I mean, you got to remember this guy has defence and speed like Novak, if not more. He has feel like Federer, you could argue at times if not more. He has RPMs (revolutions per minute) in pace like Rafa. You could argue maybe even more.” 

Reuters

Powerful starts to French Open for Sabalenka and Svitolina

Three-time Grand Slam champion Sabalenka cranks up her serve to blow her opponent away 6-1 6-0 in an hour
Sport
2 weeks ago

Roland Garros pays tribute to Nadal with permanent footprint set in clay

On the anniversary of the day he first walked onto the court 20 years ago, Spaniard returns as a hero
Sport
2 weeks ago

Alcaraz packs for Paris after conquering Sinner in Rome

Spaniard is one of just five men to have captured all three clay court ATP Masters 1000 titles
Sport
2 weeks ago

New golden era looms for tennis, says Blake

Former world No 4 says the game just gets better and better
Sport
1 month ago

Sinner returns from doping ban with win at Italian Open

For the World No 1, who had not played since winning the Australian Open in January, it was about rebuilding momentum
Sport
4 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Most Read

1.
Russian Comrades winner Morozova apologises for ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Dijana and Steyn rule at Comrades
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Alcaraz beats No 1 Sinner to win French Open ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
French Open champion Coco Gauff dedicates win to ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Sharks back Bulls to go all the way against ...
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

Alcaraz beats No 1 Sinner to win French Open men’s title

Sport / Other Sport

Boisson makes local fans proud after quarterfinal victory

Sport / Other Sport

Record-chasing Iga Swiatek finds her clay court form

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.