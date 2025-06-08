Sport / Other Sport

Maiden win for Sameul Simpson at Mopani Zambia Open

Simpson claims first victory on the Sunshine Tour with three-under-par 69, ending Herman Loubser’s dominance

08 June 2025 - 19:51
by MICHAEL VLISMAS
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Samuel Simpson celebrates with a selfie after winning the Zambia Open. Picture: CARL FOURIE/SUNSHINE TOUR
Samuel Simpson celebrates with a selfie after winning the Zambia Open. Picture: CARL FOURIE/SUNSHINE TOUR

Sameul Simpson’s final round of three-under-par 69 was enough to finally end Herman Loubser’s dominance of this year’s Mopani Zambia Open and earn the young South African his first victory on the Sunshine Tour.

Simpson’s bogey-free final round at the Nkana Golf Club earned him a one-stroke victory over Loubser on 11 under par.

Loubser, who had been at the top of the leader board since the first round, struggled with a closing 76 to take second place on 10 under par.

Luke Jerling, JJ Senekal and Lyle Rowe shared third place on nine under par.

Simpson teed off the final round five shots behind Loubser. But it was his ability to limit his mistakes on the final day when Loubser struggled to do the same in a round of three bogeys and one double bogey that made the difference.

However, Loubser’s commanding lead meant he and Simpson were still tied for the lead on 11 under par through 17 holes.

But Loubser’s bogey on the 18th hole ensured the victory went to Simpson.

Simpson is the second maiden winner on the Sunshine Tour this season after the opening five tournaments following Luis Carrera from Mexico.

LIV players have what it takes to win Majors, says Leishman

Former world No 12 ends three-year absence at next week’s US Open at Oakmont
Sport
3 days ago

McIlroy avoided media after leaked failed driver upset him

Masters champion dodged reporters because he ‘wanted to avoid saying something he would regret’
Sport
4 days ago

Scottie Scheffler defends title at tough Memorial

World No1 secures four-shot win over Ben Griffin, the only other golfer to win PGA Tour event that Scheffler started in past month
Sport
6 days ago

Charlie Woods wins his first junior golf title

Son of golfing great Tiger secures three-shot victory at the Team TaylorMade Invitational in Florida
Sport
1 week ago

Scheffler takes even-keeled approach to PGA Championship

Two-time Masters winner is known for staying in the moment but says it would be ‘silly’ not to ride the momentum of his CJ Cup Byron Nelson win
Sport
3 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Siya Kolisi shrugs off criticism as Sharks focus ...
Sport / Rugby
2.
Russian Comrades winner Morozova apologises for ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
KEVIN MCCALLUM: World Cup travel and the chilling ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Comrades Marathon live on TV
Sport / Other Sport
5.
MARK ETHERIDGE: Beware the heady infection of ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

LIV players have what it takes to win Majors, says Leishman

Sport / Other Sport

McIlroy avoided media after leaked failed driver upset him

Sport / Other Sport

Scottie Scheffler defends title at tough Memorial

Sport / Other Sport

Dates announced for 2027 Ryder Cup in Ireland

Sport / Other Sport

Charlie Woods wins his first junior golf title

Sport / Other Sport

Ryan Fox earns first PGA title with playoff chip-in at Myrtle Beach

Sport / Other Sport

Scheffler’s dream comes true with hometown win

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.