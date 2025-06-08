Samuel Simpson celebrates with a selfie after winning the Zambia Open. Picture: CARL FOURIE/SUNSHINE TOUR
Sameul Simpson’s final round of three-under-par 69 was enough to finally end Herman Loubser’s dominance of this year’s Mopani Zambia Open and earn the young South African his first victory on the Sunshine Tour.
Simpson’s bogey-free final round at the Nkana Golf Club earned him a one-stroke victory over Loubser on 11 under par.
Loubser, who had been at the top of the leader board since the first round, struggled with a closing 76 to take second place on 10 under par.
Luke Jerling, JJ Senekal and Lyle Rowe shared third place on nine under par.
Simpson teed off the final round five shots behind Loubser. But it was his ability to limit his mistakes on the final day when Loubser struggled to do the same in a round of three bogeys and one double bogey that made the difference.
However, Loubser’s commanding lead meant he and Simpson were still tied for the lead on 11 under par through 17 holes.
But Loubser’s bogey on the 18th hole ensured the victory went to Simpson.
Simpson is the second maiden winner on the Sunshine Tour this season after the opening five tournaments following Luis Carrera from Mexico.
Maiden win for Sameul Simpson at Mopani Zambia Open
Simpson claims first victory on the Sunshine Tour with three-under-par 69, ending Herman Loubser’s dominance
Sameul Simpson’s final round of three-under-par 69 was enough to finally end Herman Loubser’s dominance of this year’s Mopani Zambia Open and earn the young South African his first victory on the Sunshine Tour.
Simpson’s bogey-free final round at the Nkana Golf Club earned him a one-stroke victory over Loubser on 11 under par.
Loubser, who had been at the top of the leader board since the first round, struggled with a closing 76 to take second place on 10 under par.
Luke Jerling, JJ Senekal and Lyle Rowe shared third place on nine under par.
Simpson teed off the final round five shots behind Loubser. But it was his ability to limit his mistakes on the final day when Loubser struggled to do the same in a round of three bogeys and one double bogey that made the difference.
However, Loubser’s commanding lead meant he and Simpson were still tied for the lead on 11 under par through 17 holes.
But Loubser’s bogey on the 18th hole ensured the victory went to Simpson.
Simpson is the second maiden winner on the Sunshine Tour this season after the opening five tournaments following Luis Carrera from Mexico.
LIV players have what it takes to win Majors, says Leishman
McIlroy avoided media after leaked failed driver upset him
Scottie Scheffler defends title at tough Memorial
Charlie Woods wins his first junior golf title
Scheffler takes even-keeled approach to PGA Championship
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
LIV players have what it takes to win Majors, says Leishman
McIlroy avoided media after leaked failed driver upset him
Scottie Scheffler defends title at tough Memorial
Dates announced for 2027 Ryder Cup in Ireland
Charlie Woods wins his first junior golf title
Ryan Fox earns first PGA title with playoff chip-in at Myrtle Beach
Scheffler’s dream comes true with hometown win
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.