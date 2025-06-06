KEVIN MCCALLUM: World Cup travel and the chilling thought of getting Iced

Fifa president Gianni Infantino at a press conference in Doha, Qatar, December 16 2022. Picture: GARETH BUMSTEAD/REUTERS
At the draw for the Fifa Club World Cup, Gianni Infantino, Fifa’s president, claimed 4-million fans would travel to the US to watch the tournament and that there would be “5-billion watching from home”.
Infantino might have to revisit those numbers after the president of the US formally signed a travel ban for 12 countries. Citizens of Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, the Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen are on the list. Well done, SA, you dodged a bullet.
There may be a lot more people watching from home than travelling to the US. Travelling to the US has become a tricky, curious and uncertain affair. The Iceman Cometh is no longer just the 1939 play written by Eugene O’Neill about deadbeat drunks who spend their lives in a bar owned by Harry Hope.
When the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (Ice)men cometh in modern America, chances are it isn’t good news for those they are coming for. On Wednesday, The Guardian reported that “rank-and-file officers” had been ordered to “turn the creative knob up to 11" when it comes to enforcement, including by interviewing and potentially arresting people they called “collaterals”, according to internal agency emails viewed by the newspaper.
Officers were also urged to increase apprehensions and think up tactics to “push the envelope,” one email said, with staff encouraged to come up with new ways of increasing arrests and suggesting them to superiors. “If it involves handcuffs on wrists, it’s probably worth pursuing,” another message said.
Ice officers have been set a target to arrest 3,000 people a day — which works out to a million a year. The UK, Canada and Germany are some of the countries that have updated their travel advisories for the US, warning their citizens of the possibility of being arrested or detained.
The US is set to host the Club World Cup this month, the Olympics, Paralympics and football World Cup in 2026. Donald Trump will still be president then. These travel bans will, in all probability, be in place. Who will be allowed in? Who won’t? Who will be detained? Can fans, tourists and athletes participate and watch without always looking over their shoulders for the Ice men?
Iran has already qualified for the 2026 World Cup. Haiti is due to play in the Gold Cup in the US this year. Players from Sudan, Venezuela and Iran are in teams that will play at the Club World Cup. There is an exemption in the Trump executive order for “any athlete or member of an athletic team, including coaches, people performing a necessary support role, and immediate relatives, travelling for the World Cup, Olympics, or other major sporting event as determined by the secretary of state”. Yes, those countries can compete, but you need the OK of Marco Rubio.
In May, the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), the global body representing the travel and tourism private sector, announced its “latest economic impact research, which found that the US is on track to lose a staggering $12.5bn in international visitor spending this year. Notably, international visitor spending to the US is projected to fall to just under $169bn this year, down from $181bn in 2024. This significant shortfall represents a 22.5% decline compared to the previous peak.”
Is the threat of getting Iced already having an impact? The Times suggests it might be so.
“Fifa has slashed the cost of tickets to less than a sixth of their original price for the opening match to try to fill tens of thousands of empty seats. The game between Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami and Egyptian side Al Ahly on June 14 initially had the cheapest tickets priced at $349 after the draw in December. Thousands of tickets on Fifa’s official ticket partner Ticketmaster are now being priced as low as $55.75 — 16% of the original asking price.”
The price of tickets to watch Sundowns play Ulsan at the 25,500-seater Inter&Co stadium in Orlando on June 17 are available from $28 to $107. Downs’ match against Borussia Dortmund on June 21 at the 26,000-seater TQL stadium in Cincinnati are in the $36-$158 range. On June 25 you will pay $33-$174 to see the Brazilians take on the Brazilians of Fluminense at the Hard Rock stadium in Miami. It seats 65,326.
There are thousands of tickets available for both matches. As Julia Simpson, CEO of the WTTC said: “While other nations are rolling out the welcome mat, the US government is putting up the ‘closed’ sign.”
This tournament is Infantino’s baby, what he believes his legacy will be built on. He loves Trump. Trump loves Trump. Trump has just screwed him.
KEVIN MCCALLUM: World Cup travel and the chilling thought of getting Iced
Fifa chief Gianni Infantino may have to revise the numbers he claims will travel to the US for the Club World Cup
