High-flying Zakithi Nene faces tough battle to become 400m king of Rome
Athlete has burst out of his role as a solid member of the national relay squad and entrenched himself as a serious individual medal contender
05 June 2025 - 16:08
Zakithi Nene, the fastest 400m runner in the world so far this year, lines up at the Rome Diamond League meeting on Friday night against a field that boasts a combined 10 Olympic medals and 17 world championship gongs.
Nene, the anchor of SA’s golden 4x400m outfit at World Relays in China a month ago, raced to victory in Nairobi in 43.76sec at the weekend — a time that placed him atop the world list...
