Flawless Sinner breezes past Bublik to book semifinal spot

Italian Jannik Sinner acknowledges the crowd after his victory over Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan at the French Open on Wednesday. Picture: ADAM PRETTY/GETTY IMAGES
Paris — World No 1 Jannik Sinner continued his relentless pursuit of a maiden French Open title with a typically efficient 6-1 7-5 6-0 win over Kazakh showman Alexander Bublik on Wednesday to reach the semifinals.
The near-flawless victory ensured Sinner became the first Italian man to make six Grand Slam semifinals and extended his winning run at the Majors to 19 matches after his triumphs at the 2024 US Open and the Australian Open in January.
“I’m very happy with how I’ve arrived in the semifinals. The semifinals in Grand Slams are very special; I’m looking forward to it,” Sinner said.
The retraction of Court Philippe-Chatrier’s roof after a cold, rainy morning signalled the opening of the floodgates as Sinner raced into a 5-0 lead before Bublik got on the board and immediately threatened to break the top seed.
Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik at Roland Garros, Paris, France, June 4 2025. Picture: DENIS BALIBOUSE/REUTERS
Sinner snuffed out that challenge to win the first set with ease, though the 23-year-old ran into trouble in the next set when Bublik pulled out trademark drop shots from his bag of tricks and worked his opponent harder to stay level after 10 games.
“We’ve played each other a couple of times already, so we knew what to expect a little. But in other aspects you never know how he is going to play,” Sinner said.
“I feel like he deserved to be in this quarterfinal ... I tried to focus on my side of the court. I was trying to play as solid as possible because he can have some ups and downs, so I just needed to stay consistent throughout the whole match.”
Bublik’s untimely dip allowed Sinner to pounce and the three-times Grand Slam champion broke before holding comfortably to stop the brave comeback of his 62nd-ranked opponent and double his advantage in the match.
The one-way traffic resumed in the third set, where Bublik hit a failed underarm serve while trying to avoid going a double break down, before Sinner tightened his grip to book a clash with Alexander Zverev or Novak Djokovic.
“We’ll watch a bit of it for sure,” Sinner said. “As always, I’ll also try to switch my brain off because Grand Slams are always mentally tough. We all hope for a high-quality match, that’s what is important and what the fans want.”
Flawless Sinner breezes past Bublik to book semifinal spot
World No 1 extends his winning run at the Majors to 19 matches and now faces Alexander Zverev or Novak Djokovic
Paris — World No 1 Jannik Sinner continued his relentless pursuit of a maiden French Open title with a typically efficient 6-1 7-5 6-0 win over Kazakh showman Alexander Bublik on Wednesday to reach the semifinals.
The near-flawless victory ensured Sinner became the first Italian man to make six Grand Slam semifinals and extended his winning run at the Majors to 19 matches after his triumphs at the 2024 US Open and the Australian Open in January.
“I’m very happy with how I’ve arrived in the semifinals. The semifinals in Grand Slams are very special; I’m looking forward to it,” Sinner said.
The retraction of Court Philippe-Chatrier’s roof after a cold, rainy morning signalled the opening of the floodgates as Sinner raced into a 5-0 lead before Bublik got on the board and immediately threatened to break the top seed.
Sinner snuffed out that challenge to win the first set with ease, though the 23-year-old ran into trouble in the next set when Bublik pulled out trademark drop shots from his bag of tricks and worked his opponent harder to stay level after 10 games.
“We’ve played each other a couple of times already, so we knew what to expect a little. But in other aspects you never know how he is going to play,” Sinner said.
“I feel like he deserved to be in this quarterfinal ... I tried to focus on my side of the court. I was trying to play as solid as possible because he can have some ups and downs, so I just needed to stay consistent throughout the whole match.”
Bublik’s untimely dip allowed Sinner to pounce and the three-times Grand Slam champion broke before holding comfortably to stop the brave comeback of his 62nd-ranked opponent and double his advantage in the match.
The one-way traffic resumed in the third set, where Bublik hit a failed underarm serve while trying to avoid going a double break down, before Sinner tightened his grip to book a clash with Alexander Zverev or Novak Djokovic.
“We’ll watch a bit of it for sure,” Sinner said. “As always, I’ll also try to switch my brain off because Grand Slams are always mentally tough. We all hope for a high-quality match, that’s what is important and what the fans want.”
Reuters
Boisson makes local fans proud after quarterfinal victory
Record-chasing Iga Swiatek finds her clay court form
Djokovic in Nadal’s hundred club
Alcaraz stops Shelton in four-set battle at French Open
Svitolina recovers to beat Paolini in French Open thriller
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Boisson makes local fans proud after quarterfinal victory
Record-chasing Iga Swiatek finds her clay court form
Djokovic in Nadal’s hundred club
Alcaraz stops Shelton in four-set battle at French Open
Svitolina recovers to beat Paolini in French Open thriller
Swiatek sweeps aside Raducanu to reach French Open third round
Alcaraz advances to third round after surviving Marozsan scare
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.