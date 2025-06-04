Boisson makes local fans proud after quarterfinal victory

France's Lois Boisson celebrates after winning her quarterfinal match against Russia's Mirra Andreeva. Picture: REUTERS
Paris — Lois Boisson sent the Roland Garros faithful into a state of euphoria on Wednesday, conjuring the unimaginable as she toppled Russian wunderkind Mirra Andreeva 7-6(6) 6-3 to reach the French Open semifinals.
In her maiden Grand Slam main draw appearance, granted via a wild card, the world No 361 became the first Frenchwoman to reach the Roland Garros last four since Marion Bartoli in 2011 — and she did it in style.
In a bleak year for French women’s tennis, with just one player inside the top 100, the 22-year-old Boisson — sidelined from last year’s tournament by a serious knee injury — stunned world No 3 Jessica Pegula in the fourth round before ousting the baby-faced but battle-hardened 18-year-old Andreeva, the world No 6.
Next up? A clash with world No 2 Coco Gauff for a place in Saturday’s final.
“It’s incredible. Thank you for supporting me like this — I have no words,” Boisson told a delirious home crowd that chanted her name, roared at every point, and turned against Andreeva when the Russian’s frustrations boiled over.
“I ran a bit too much because I was so tense early on,” she admitted. “But I fought hard in that first set, which was so intense. At the start of the second, I felt a little empty, but I hung in there and finished the job.”
Andreeva, a semifinalist in Paris in 2024, entered as the heavy favourite.
She looked to be cruising when she raced to a 3-1 lead under the closed roof on Court Philippe Chatrier. But Boisson refused to blink, point-by-point clawing her way back.
It was Andreeva who had to dig deep to stay alive, surviving a 14-minute game at 5-6 and saving three set points before forcing a tiebreak.
Even then, Boisson hung tough, recovering from 0-2, saving a set point, and snatching the set when an increasingly rattled Andreeva sent a forehand just wide.
After an exhausting 68min opening set, Andreeva regrouped to go 3-0 up in the second.
But once again, Boisson scrapped her way level as Andreeva cracked, earning a warning for ball abuse after launching a ball into the stands in frustration.
Boisson, locked in her bubble, broke for 4-3, triggering yet another deafening ovation. A gritty hold followed, as she saved two break points, before the Russian crumbled on serve.
As match point landed, Boisson collapsed onto the clay, then rose with arms aloft, her face streaked with terre battue and emotion.
On her right arm, a simple tattoo: RESILIENCE.
Earlier Coco Gauff huffed and puffed into the semifinals with a 6-7(6) 6-4 6-1 victory against fellow American Madison Keys in a match both players will be quick to forget as they broke the 100-unforced errors barrier.
More than half of Gauff’s points came from Australian Open champion Keys’ soft mistakes and the world No 2 got away with a total of 10 double faults. The 21-year-old will need to make dramatic adjustments when she faces Boisson for a place in Sunday’s final.
Keys, who was looking to reach the last four at Roland Garros for the second time after 2018, bowed out with her 60th unforced error to end a forgettable contest.
“I’m happy to get through this match today, I have a lot more work to do, I’ll be ready tomorrow,” Gauff said.
“I changed something at 4-1 [in the first set]. It’s tough to play against her because she hits the ball so fast, so low, I was just trying to fight for every point ... to get the ball to the other side of the net.”
Gauff is the youngest woman to claim 25 main-draw wins at Roland Garros since Martina Hingis (1995-2000).
While the quality was patchy at best, the drama was undeniable, with momentum swinging wildly. In the end, Keys edged the tiebreak as Gauff double-faulted three times, handing the opener to her opponent.
Things did not get better in the second set. “So many unforced errors,” Gauff said on court, in one of the understatements of the season.
Boisson makes local fans proud after quarterfinal victory
World No 361 beats favourite Mirra Andreeva in quarterfinals to spark French Open fairy-tale
Paris — Lois Boisson sent the Roland Garros faithful into a state of euphoria on Wednesday, conjuring the unimaginable as she toppled Russian wunderkind Mirra Andreeva 7-6(6) 6-3 to reach the French Open semifinals.
In her maiden Grand Slam main draw appearance, granted via a wild card, the world No 361 became the first Frenchwoman to reach the Roland Garros last four since Marion Bartoli in 2011 — and she did it in style.
In a bleak year for French women’s tennis, with just one player inside the top 100, the 22-year-old Boisson — sidelined from last year’s tournament by a serious knee injury — stunned world No 3 Jessica Pegula in the fourth round before ousting the baby-faced but battle-hardened 18-year-old Andreeva, the world No 6.
Next up? A clash with world No 2 Coco Gauff for a place in Saturday’s final.
“It’s incredible. Thank you for supporting me like this — I have no words,” Boisson told a delirious home crowd that chanted her name, roared at every point, and turned against Andreeva when the Russian’s frustrations boiled over.
“I ran a bit too much because I was so tense early on,” she admitted. “But I fought hard in that first set, which was so intense. At the start of the second, I felt a little empty, but I hung in there and finished the job.”
Andreeva, a semifinalist in Paris in 2024, entered as the heavy favourite.
She looked to be cruising when she raced to a 3-1 lead under the closed roof on Court Philippe Chatrier. But Boisson refused to blink, point-by-point clawing her way back.
It was Andreeva who had to dig deep to stay alive, surviving a 14-minute game at 5-6 and saving three set points before forcing a tiebreak.
Even then, Boisson hung tough, recovering from 0-2, saving a set point, and snatching the set when an increasingly rattled Andreeva sent a forehand just wide.
After an exhausting 68min opening set, Andreeva regrouped to go 3-0 up in the second.
But once again, Boisson scrapped her way level as Andreeva cracked, earning a warning for ball abuse after launching a ball into the stands in frustration.
Boisson, locked in her bubble, broke for 4-3, triggering yet another deafening ovation. A gritty hold followed, as she saved two break points, before the Russian crumbled on serve.
As match point landed, Boisson collapsed onto the clay, then rose with arms aloft, her face streaked with terre battue and emotion.
On her right arm, a simple tattoo: RESILIENCE.
Earlier Coco Gauff huffed and puffed into the semifinals with a 6-7(6) 6-4 6-1 victory against fellow American Madison Keys in a match both players will be quick to forget as they broke the 100-unforced errors barrier.
More than half of Gauff’s points came from Australian Open champion Keys’ soft mistakes and the world No 2 got away with a total of 10 double faults. The 21-year-old will need to make dramatic adjustments when she faces Boisson for a place in Sunday’s final.
Keys, who was looking to reach the last four at Roland Garros for the second time after 2018, bowed out with her 60th unforced error to end a forgettable contest.
“I’m happy to get through this match today, I have a lot more work to do, I’ll be ready tomorrow,” Gauff said.
“I changed something at 4-1 [in the first set]. It’s tough to play against her because she hits the ball so fast, so low, I was just trying to fight for every point ... to get the ball to the other side of the net.”
Gauff is the youngest woman to claim 25 main-draw wins at Roland Garros since Martina Hingis (1995-2000).
While the quality was patchy at best, the drama was undeniable, with momentum swinging wildly. In the end, Keys edged the tiebreak as Gauff double-faulted three times, handing the opener to her opponent.
Things did not get better in the second set. “So many unforced errors,” Gauff said on court, in one of the understatements of the season.
Reuters
Alcaraz advances to third round after surviving Marozsan scare
Last man playing Djokovic sad that Big Four rivals are now gone
Roland Garros pays tribute to Nadal with permanent footprint set in clay
Powerful starts to French Open for Sabalenka and Svitolina
Alcaraz packs for Paris after conquering Sinner in Rome
Sinner returns from doping ban with win at Italian Open
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Record-chasing Iga Swiatek finds her clay court form
Alcaraz stops Shelton in four-set battle at French Open
Gasquet calls it a day after Sinner trouncing
Alcaraz advances to third round after surviving Marozsan scare
Last man playing Djokovic sad that Big Four rivals are now gone
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.