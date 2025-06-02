Maja Stark savours her victory at the US Women's Open. Picture: BENNY SIEU/IMAGN IMAGES
Maja Stark has won tournaments around the world, but a professional victory in the US eluded her. Now she’s a US Women’s Open champion.
Stark carded an even-par 72 to win the second Major of the year by two shots on Sunday at Erin Hills in Erin, Wisconsin.
Stark led the championship by one stroke through 54 holes and outlasted World No 1 Nelly Korda, who got within a shot of the lead before petering out on the back nine.
Stark posted a 7-under-par 281 for the week. Korda (71) tied for second with Japan’s Rio Takeda (72) at 5 under, and South Korea’s Hye-Jin Choi posted a 68 to claim a share of fourth place at 4 under with countrywoman Mao Saigo (73) and China’s Ruoning Yin (70).
Korda had a 2-under front nine to get to 6 under for the championship. Stark was nursing a one-stroke lead over Korda when she birdied No 11 from 14 feet.
Korda bogeyed the par-3 13th and birdied the next hole, but only after an eagle opportunity slid by.
Stark made a two-putt birdie at No 14 to get to 9 under and had enough cushion to absorb bogeys at the difficult No 17 and 18, where she missed each fairway.
The 25-year-old has six wins to her name on the Ladies European Tour. One of those, the ISPS Handa World Invitational in Northern Ireland, was co-sanctioned by the LPGA and earned her a tour card in 2022.
Before Sunday, the highlight of Stark’s minimal Major resume was placing second to Korda at the 2024 Chevron Championship.
Korda came up short of a would-be third Major victory. She earned her best finish at a US Women's Open and her third top-10.
Julia Lopez Ramirez of Spain played in the final pairing with Stark after shooting a 68 on Saturday. She struggled from the outset and finished 1 over for the event after a triple-bogey 8 on the final hole destined her to a score of 79.
Maja Stark lands first Major title after US Women’s Open win
World No 1 Nelly Korda gets within a shot of the lead but peters out on the back nine
Maja Stark has won tournaments around the world, but a professional victory in the US eluded her. Now she’s a US Women’s Open champion.
Stark carded an even-par 72 to win the second Major of the year by two shots on Sunday at Erin Hills in Erin, Wisconsin.
Stark led the championship by one stroke through 54 holes and outlasted World No 1 Nelly Korda, who got within a shot of the lead before petering out on the back nine.
Stark posted a 7-under-par 281 for the week. Korda (71) tied for second with Japan’s Rio Takeda (72) at 5 under, and South Korea’s Hye-Jin Choi posted a 68 to claim a share of fourth place at 4 under with countrywoman Mao Saigo (73) and China’s Ruoning Yin (70).
Korda had a 2-under front nine to get to 6 under for the championship. Stark was nursing a one-stroke lead over Korda when she birdied No 11 from 14 feet.
Korda bogeyed the par-3 13th and birdied the next hole, but only after an eagle opportunity slid by.
Stark made a two-putt birdie at No 14 to get to 9 under and had enough cushion to absorb bogeys at the difficult No 17 and 18, where she missed each fairway.
The 25-year-old has six wins to her name on the Ladies European Tour. One of those, the ISPS Handa World Invitational in Northern Ireland, was co-sanctioned by the LPGA and earned her a tour card in 2022.
Before Sunday, the highlight of Stark’s minimal Major resume was placing second to Korda at the 2024 Chevron Championship.
Korda came up short of a would-be third Major victory. She earned her best finish at a US Women's Open and her third top-10.
Julia Lopez Ramirez of Spain played in the final pairing with Stark after shooting a 68 on Saturday. She struggled from the outset and finished 1 over for the event after a triple-bogey 8 on the final hole destined her to a score of 79.
Field Level Media
Powerful starts to French Open for Sabalenka and Svitolina
Alcaraz packs for Paris after conquering Sinner in Rome
Sinner returns from doping ban with win at Italian Open
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Gasquet calls it a day after Sinner trouncing
Alcaraz stops Shelton in four-set battle at French Open
Alcaraz advances to third round after surviving Marozsan scare
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.