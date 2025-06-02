Djokovic in Nadal’s hundred club

Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning his fourth round match against Britain's Cameron Norrie. Picture: REUTERS
Paris — Three-time champion Novak Djokovic roared into the French Open quarterfinals by beating Briton Cameron Norrie 6-2 6-3 6-2 for his 100th match victory at Roland Garros on Monday to join Rafa Nadal in one of sport’s most exclusive fraternities.
The Serbian’s determined performance ensured he became only the second man to win a century of matches at the Parisian Grand Slam after the retired Nadal (112), keeping him on track for a record 25th Major at the site of his Olympic gold in 2024.
It also made Roland Garros Djokovic’s most successful Grand Slam in terms of match wins, bettering the 99 victories he has at the Australian Open, though the 38-year-old has lifted the trophy a staggering 10 times at Melbourne Park.
“It’s a number which is very good and nice, but a 101st win is even better,” Djokovic told the crowd in French.
“It’s not finished… for me here the tournament and I feel very good and good to make history here. I hope there will be another win here in two days.”
By reaching the quarterfinals for the 16th straight year, Djokovic also became the oldest man entering the last eight at Roland Garros since 39-year-old Istvan Gulyas in 1971.
It’s not finished… for me here the tournament and I feel very good and good to make history here. I hope there will be another win here in two days.
Novak Djokovic
Djokovic arrived in Paris having won his 100th tour-level trophy in an otherwise lacklustre year and has not dropped a set in the tournament so far to remind his much younger title rivals of his undiminished hunger for more milestones.
He swapped breaks early on with Norrie in the first set but ran the 29-year-old ragged thereafter to win it before shrugging off another wobble on serve in a draining second set to pull away and double his advantage on Court Philippe-Chatrier.
“I feel good. I have a lot of expectations from my game,” added Djokovic, who earned his sixth win over Norrie in as many meetings after also powering past the left-hander en route to the Geneva title.
“Every day I play better… 12 sets played and 12 sets won. Everything is positive and solid at the moment.”
Djokovic broke to love in the third game of the third set after an unforced error by Norrie and the former world No 1 never looked back from there to book a last-eight meeting with German third seed Alexander Zverev.
The last time the duo clashed was in the Australian Open semifinals in January, when Djokovic had to retire injured, but he will now look to extend his 8-5 record over the German.
Djokovic in Nadal’s hundred club
Serbian ensures he’s only the second man to win a century of matches at the Parisian Grand Slam
Paris — Three-time champion Novak Djokovic roared into the French Open quarterfinals by beating Briton Cameron Norrie 6-2 6-3 6-2 for his 100th match victory at Roland Garros on Monday to join Rafa Nadal in one of sport’s most exclusive fraternities.
The Serbian’s determined performance ensured he became only the second man to win a century of matches at the Parisian Grand Slam after the retired Nadal (112), keeping him on track for a record 25th Major at the site of his Olympic gold in 2024.
It also made Roland Garros Djokovic’s most successful Grand Slam in terms of match wins, bettering the 99 victories he has at the Australian Open, though the 38-year-old has lifted the trophy a staggering 10 times at Melbourne Park.
“It’s a number which is very good and nice, but a 101st win is even better,” Djokovic told the crowd in French.
“It’s not finished… for me here the tournament and I feel very good and good to make history here. I hope there will be another win here in two days.”
By reaching the quarterfinals for the 16th straight year, Djokovic also became the oldest man entering the last eight at Roland Garros since 39-year-old Istvan Gulyas in 1971.
Djokovic arrived in Paris having won his 100th tour-level trophy in an otherwise lacklustre year and has not dropped a set in the tournament so far to remind his much younger title rivals of his undiminished hunger for more milestones.
He swapped breaks early on with Norrie in the first set but ran the 29-year-old ragged thereafter to win it before shrugging off another wobble on serve in a draining second set to pull away and double his advantage on Court Philippe-Chatrier.
“I feel good. I have a lot of expectations from my game,” added Djokovic, who earned his sixth win over Norrie in as many meetings after also powering past the left-hander en route to the Geneva title.
“Every day I play better… 12 sets played and 12 sets won. Everything is positive and solid at the moment.”
Djokovic broke to love in the third game of the third set after an unforced error by Norrie and the former world No 1 never looked back from there to book a last-eight meeting with German third seed Alexander Zverev.
The last time the duo clashed was in the Australian Open semifinals in January, when Djokovic had to retire injured, but he will now look to extend his 8-5 record over the German.
Reuters
Alcaraz stops Shelton in four-set battle at French Open
Svitolina recovers to beat Paolini in French Open thriller
Swiatek sweeps aside Raducanu to reach French Open third round
Alcaraz advances to third round after surviving Marozsan scare
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Svitolina recovers to beat Paolini in French Open thriller
Alcaraz stops Shelton in four-set battle at French Open
Swiatek sweeps aside Raducanu to reach French Open third round
Alcaraz advances to third round after surviving Marozsan scare
Gasquet calls it a day after Sinner trouncing
SA-born Norrie stuns Medvedev at French Open
Swiatek targets fourth French Open title after first round win
Last man playing Djokovic sad that Big Four rivals are now gone
Powerful starts to French Open for Sabalenka and Svitolina
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.