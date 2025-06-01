Sport / Other Sport

Yates takes second Grand Tour victory with Giro d’Italia win

Yates and others received blessings from Pope Leo at Vatican before Briton cruises to the finish in Rome

01 June 2025 - 20:12
by Rohith Nair
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Simon Yates celebrates after crossing the line to win the Giro d'Italia. Picture: REUTERS
Simon Yates celebrates after crossing the line to win the Giro d'Italia. Picture: REUTERS

Rome — Simon Yates of Visma-Lease a Bike won the 2025 Giro d’Italia on Sunday to claim his second Grand Tour victory, having effectively sealed the title a day earlier when he snatched the pink jersey from Isaac Del Toro.

Yates and other riders received blessings from Pope Leo at the Vatican before the Briton cruised to the finish in Rome on the final stage, which was won by teammate Olav Kooij in a sprint finish.

Yates, riding in all pink on a pink bike, also became the first rider since Alberto Contador in 2015 to win the Giro without claiming victory on any of the stages.

After riding 3,300km through Italy, Albania and Slovenia, the final stage was a 143km ride starting and finishing in Rome, including eight laps of a 9.5km long circuit in the Eternal City.

As the riders cycled past Rome’s landmarks like the Colosseum, a six-man breakaway went 24sec ahead of the pink jersey group with less than 50km to go.

But by the time they had one lap left, four riders were dropped, with only Josef Cerny and Enzo Paleni left in the lead. Cerny then dropped Paleni to attempt a solo ride to the finish but he was quickly reeled in with 6km left.

Visma-Lease a Bike wanted the perfect finish and they executed it to perfection when Wout van Aert led the sprint out on the final kilometre before Kooij surged ahead to take the victory, his second after winning stage 12.

Kooij finished ahead of Kaden Groves and Matteo Moschetti.

Reuters

German Nico Denz wins Giro stage 18

Victory allows the Red Bull–Bora–Hansgrohe team to salvage hope after Roglic withdrawal
Sport
3 days ago

Scaroni secures Giro stage 16 as favourite Roglic quits after crash

Teammate Lorenzo Fortunato ensures a one-two finish for XDS Astana Team in the Giro d’Italia
Sport
5 days ago

Verona wins Giro stage 15, Del Toro retains pink jersey

Lidl-Trek rider Carlos Verona claims his first Grand Tour stage win on mountainous 219km section
Sport
1 week ago

Del Toro stays in pink as Carapaz takes Giro stage 11

Ecuadorean powered to finish with a lead of 18 seconds in the final kilometre and Del Toro led the chasers
Sport
1 week ago

Van Aert triumphs in Giro d’Italia stage nine, Del Toro takes overall lead

A 181km ride from Gubbio to Siena, stage nine sees first big shake-up of this year’s Giro in race for pink jersey
Sport
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Sundowns to bag about R174m in Fifa prize bonanza
Sport / Soccer
2.
Stormers ready to give it all in Glasgow, says ...
Sport / Rugby
3.
SuperSport escape PSL playoffs after Golden ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
MARK ETHERIDGE: Strong, stronger, strongest
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Man United boosts attack by signing Brazil ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

German Nico Denz wins Giro stage 18

Sport / Other Sport

Scaroni secures Giro stage 16 as favourite Roglic quits after crash

Sport / Other Sport

Verona wins Giro stage 15, Del Toro retains pink jersey

Sport / Other Sport

Del Toro stays in pink as Carapaz takes Giro stage 11

Sport / Other Sport

Van Aert triumphs in Giro d’Italia stage nine, Del Toro takes overall lead

Sport / Other Sport

Mads Pedersen sprints to take pink jersey in Giro stage three

Sport / Other Sport

Roglic on track to become oldest Giro d’Italia winner

Sport / Other Sport

Britain’s Froome dreaming of one last Tour de France

Sport / Other Sport

Tour champion Pogacar ruled out of Paris road race

Sport / Other Sport

Pogacar turns from Baby Cannibal to colossus

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.