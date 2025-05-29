Sport / Other Sport

German Nico Denz wins Giro stage 18

Overall leader Isaac del Toro retains pink jersey

29 May 2025 - 19:39
by Rohith Nair
Nico Denz celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win stage 18 in the Giro d'Italia in Italy, May 29. Picture: REUTERS/JENNIFER LORENZINI
Bengaluru — Nico Denz won stage 18 of the Giro d’Italia on Thursday as the German rider rode solo to victory in the final stages of the 144km ride from Morbegno to Cesano Maderno while overall leader Isaac del Toro retained his pink jersey.

In one of the shortest racing stages of this year’s Giro, Denz was part of a breakaway group of 11 riders and the Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe rider attacked with 11km to go on the final flat section of the stage.

The 31-year-old held a 32-second lead with 5km left and by the time he crossed the finish line with his arms outstretched, he had finished a minute ahead of the chasing pack for the third Giro stage win of his career.

Victory allowed the team to salvage something from this year’s Giro as they celebrated a first stage win after they had seen prerace favourite Primoz Roglic abandon the race on Tuesday following a crash on stage 16.

“This is probably the most emotional of my victories at the Giro. Losing Jai Hindley early then the whole team, staff included, was fully committed to help Primoz Roglic win the Giro. We spent two months in altitude for that,” Denz said.

“I was three months away from home to prepare for the Giro. A dream was lost when we lost Primoz. We’ve thought all this hard work was for nothing. Luckily things turned around.”

Team Polti’s Mirco Maestri finished second after beating Edward Planckaert of Alpecin-Deceuninck in the sprint.

Del Toro of UAE Team Emirates XRG retained a 41-second lead over Richard Carapaz of EF Education-EasyPost and Simon Yates of Visma-Lease a Bike is 51 seconds behind with three stages to go.

The Giro heads into the mountains on Friday, with stage 19 a 166km ride from Biella to Champoluc that consists of several climbs and descents.

Reuters 

Scaroni secures Giro stage 16 as favourite Roglic quits after crash

Teammate Lorenzo Fortunato ensures a one-two finish for XDS Astana Team in the Giro d’Italia
Sport
2 days ago

Verona wins Giro stage 15, Del Toro retains pink jersey

Lidl-Trek rider Carlos Verona claims his first Grand Tour stage win on mountainous 219km section
Sport
4 days ago

Del Toro stays in pink as Carapaz takes Giro stage 11

Ecuadorean powered to finish with a lead of 18 seconds in the final kilometre and Del Toro led the chasers
Sport
1 week ago

Van Aert triumphs in Giro d’Italia stage nine, Del Toro takes overall lead

A 181km ride from Gubbio to Siena, stage nine sees first big shake-up of this year’s Giro in race for pink jersey
Sport
1 week ago
