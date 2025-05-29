Sport / Other Sport

Gasquet calls it a day after Sinner trouncing

Frenchman ends his career that started more than two decades ago

29 May 2025 - 18:18
by Shrivathsa Sridhar
Richard Gasquet holds a memento during a ceremony after playing his last professional tennis match. Picture: REUTERS
Paris — World No 1 Jannik Sinner sent Frenchman Richard Gasquet into retirement with a 6-3 6-0 6-4 hammering in the battle of generations at the French Open on Thursday to ease into the third round.

It was the second time in as many years in Paris that the 23-year-old beat local hero Gasquet, who said he would end his career that started more than two decades ago and yielded 16 tour-level singles titles after his home Grand Slam.

With his team watching on in matching white T-shirts that read “Merci Richard” the 38-year-old soaked up his ovation and video messages from peers including Novak Djokovic and the recently retired Rafa Nadal on the big screen.

“I’d like to thank Jannik for his kindness and the player that he is and I know he’ll have a great career.” Gasquet said.

“I have great memories with all of you. You all supported me in defeat and victory... I began playing in a club in the south and travelled and played across France. So I remember all the tournaments I played in, not just Roland Garros.

“We always had a welcome here that was extraordinary. I’d like to thank the federation. Tennis finishes for me today.”

Gasquet, who made his French Open debut in 2002 when top seed Sinner was still in a crib, drew huge roars from the Court Philippe Chatrier crowd when he unleashed his single-handed backhand on the Italian early in the match.

Fans were slightly more subdued when Sinner raced ahead 4-1 and won the opening set, before they were almost silenced when he dished out a bagel in the next set to leave Gasquet with a mountain to climb.

Sinner faced more resistance in the first eight games of the next set as Gasquet mounted an unlikely comeback attempt, but he broke for a 5-4 lead and promptly closed out the match, before paying tribute to his opponent.

“We have a good relationship off the court. We’re different generations, but it’s your moment,” Sinner said.

“Congrats to your family, your team. Without great people around each player, it’s impossible to make such an incredible career. You played in such an incredible era of tennis and everyone will recognise you, even after your retirement.”

Victory ensured US and Australian Open champion Sinner became the first man born in 1990 or later to record 16 straight wins at Grand Slams. He will next play Czech Jiri Lehecka.

Reuters

