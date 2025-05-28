Dates announced for 2027 Ryder Cup in Ireland

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy celebrates with his Green Jacket and the trophy after winning The Masters and completing a career Grand Slam. Picture: REUTERS
The 2027 Ryder Cup will take place from September 17-19 at Adare Manor in County Limerick, Ireland.
The dates for the 100th anniversary edition of the biennial golf competition were announced on Wednesday.
“The official announcement of the dates is always a significant milestone in the Ryder Cup journey for a country and a venue, and we're delighted to today confirm details for the 2027 contest at Adare Manor,” said European Tour Group CEO Guy Kinnings.
“Rory McIlroy’s victory in the Masters last month to complete the career Grand Slam, combined with anticipation of July’s Open Championship, has already heightened the buzz around golf on the island of Ireland.
“This announcement will add to that excitement as Ireland continues its preparation to host golf’s greatest team competition for the second time in 2027 when the Ryder Cup celebrates its 100th anniversary.”
It will be the second time Team USA and Team Europe square off in the Emerald Isle. Europe won by a record 18-and-a-half to 9-and-a-half margin in 2006 at The K Club in County Kildare.
“The passion of Irish people for golf makes Ireland really stand out internationally as a golfing venue, said Patrick O’Donovan, Ireland's minister for arts, media, communications, culture and sport.
“For Ryder Cup week, the eyes of the sporting world will be on the beautiful village of Adare, and I am confident that the local community of Adare and the people of Limerick and Ireland generally, will ensure that this event is a wonderful success and that all who attend will want to return to visit Ireland again.”
The Golf Course at Adare Manor, on the banks of the River Maigue, hosted the Irish Open in 2007 and 2008. Originally designed by Robert Trent Jones, the course underwent a redesign by Tom Fazio in 2017.
The 2025 Ryder Cup is being held this September at Bethpage Black in New York with captains Keegan Bradley for the Americans and Luke Donald for the defending champion Europeans.
Field Level Media
