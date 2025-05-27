Scaroni secures Giro stage 16 as favourite Roglic quits after crash

Christian Scaroni, right, celebrates winning stage 16, alongside second placed XDS Astana Team's Lorenzo Fortunato. Picture: REUTERS
Christian Scaroni won an action-packed stage 16 of the Giro d’Italia on Tuesday, as Isaac Del Toro’s rivals cut into his overall lead and favourite Primoz Roglic abandoned the race.
Stage 16 of the Giro d’Italia was a 203km ride from Piazzola sul Brenta to San Valentino featuring four brutal climbs totalling up to 4,900m of elevation, with heavy rainfall leading to several crashes.
Scaroni and teammate Lorenzo Fortunato broke away on the final climb, a punishing 12.6km stretch, at an average gradient of 8.3%, and built up a sizeable lead to ensure a one-two finish for XDS Astana Team.
Giulio Pellizzari (Red Bull—Bora — Hansgrohe) was third, completing an all-Italian podium.
In the overall standings, Mexican Del Toro is now just 26sec ahead of Simon Yates (Visma — Lease a Bike) after running out of steam with 3km to go and failing to keep up with the Briton and Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost).
Carapaz, winner of the 2019 Giro d’Italia and a gold medallist at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, started the day more than 2min behind Del Toro but now trails by 31sec after an explosive effort on the final climb.
“At the end we knew it was a real key stage here, I think I went well and I demonstrated what I’ve worked, everything it’s cost me to get here and be here once again,” Carapaz said.
“I think in the last few years I haven’t had the aptitude, the shape to be here in this moment but that was the motivation to get myself up and go ahead and be here and try it once more.
“And good, I think we’re good to give a big battle and go for it.”
Giro d'Italia riders in Italy, May 25 2025. Picture: DOUDAL QUICK-STEP ETHAN HAYTER/REUTERS
Days of crashes
Earlier on Tuesday, Slovenian Roglic abandoned the Giro d’Italia after suffering another crash on a downhill section alongside Ecuadorian Carapaz.
The 2023 winner’s title bid had suffered a major blow after a crash on Saturday, which was his third in a week, with Red Bull—Bora — Hansgrohe sports director Christian Pomer saying on Sunday the team could decide to pull the 35-year-old out of the race.
Welshman Joshua Tarling (INEOS Grenadiers), the stage two winner, also abandoned the race after a heavy crash.
Roglic and Tarling were among riders to crash on Tuesday, with Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers), Carlos Verona (Lidl—Trek) and Alessio Martinelli of VF Group — Bardiani — CSF — Faizane all losing their footing in the rain.
Martinelli was taken to hospital after the crash, where he was conscious and in a stable condition.
Wednesday’s stage 17 is another ride through the mountains spanning 155km from San Michele all’Adige to Bormio, with an altitude gain of 3,800m.
