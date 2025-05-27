Sport / Other Sport

Formula One seeking answers as Monaco’s magic fades

Sunday’s annual procession through the streets of Monte Carlo served up 78 laps without an overtake

27 May 2025 - 14:37
by Alan Baldwin
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Monaco's tight and twisty layout affords few if any overtaking opportunities for today's larger and heavier cars. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/RUDY CAREZZEVOLI
Monaco's tight and twisty layout affords few if any overtaking opportunities for today's larger and heavier cars. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/RUDY CAREZZEVOLI

Monaco — Formula One pondered a perennial, if distinctly rich world, problem after a weekend of sunshine, champagne and fast cars going slower than usual: how to make the Monaco Grand Prix more of a race?

Sunday’s annual procession about the streets of Monte Carlo served up 78 laps without an overtake and drivers, faced with the new challenge of a second mandatory pit stop, driving tactically to score points.

Monaco has never been big on overtaking, with an anachronistically tight and twisty layout that affords few if any opportunities for today’s larger and heavier cars and is the slowest on the 24-race calendar.

There were lots of suggestions for what might be done to spice things up, without making everything too artificial. They ranged from the minimalist — accept Monaco for what it is and enjoy the atmosphere — to remodelling the track or modifying the cars.

“We definitely need to have a real think about what the solution is in Monaco,” said Mercedes’ George Russell after a frustrating afternoon following Williams’ Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz without finding a way past. “I appreciate trying something this year in the two-stop. Clearly, it did not work at all.”

Russell mentioned a qualifying competition — one on Saturday and another on Sunday with points for both — as an alternative to even trying to have a race, a move which would certainly offend the purists.

Red Bull principal Christian Horner pointed to the changes around the harbour over the years and felt it was time to tweak a layout first raced in 1929. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/MARK THOMPSON
Red Bull principal Christian Horner pointed to the changes around the harbour over the years and felt it was time to tweak a layout first raced in 1929. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/MARK THOMPSON

“I think that’s what you guys enjoy watching the most,” he said. “And 99% of the other people in Monaco are here sipping champagne on the yacht, so they don’t care.”

Red Bull principal Christian Horner pointed to the changes about the harbour over the years — the building and land taken back from the sea — and felt it was time to tweak a layout first raced in 1929.

“I think everything has to move with the times, ultimately, doesn’t it?” he said. “It’s an iconic, historic circuit that, if you look at how Monaco has changed and how much land they’ve reclaimed [from the sea] in the 72 appearances here, I don’t think you would need to maybe do too much.

“There needs to be one area that you can have an overtake.”

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff said maybe a solution could be found by making a tweak to the regulations rather than asking Monaco to change.

“This is such great entertainment. We had full grandstands. There are spectators everywhere on the terraces and on the boat. Lots of spectacle, wining and dining,” said the Austrian.

“Saturday is the day the sport comes alive. On Sunday we tried something. It didn’t work and maybe for next year we need to find some regulations where maybe we need to define a maximum lap time, so this backing off didn’t happen.

“For the sport, for the Sundays itself, we can do better and we can come up with something.”

Reuters

Verstappen will feel the loss if Imola gets the chop

There is no contract for 2026 and F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has said it will be hard to justify Italy having two races
Sport
1 week ago

Imola opens European F1 season with plenty of firsts

Hamilton to race a Ferrari in Italy for first time while local teen Antonelli makes his home debut
Sport
1 week ago

Mansell to join Goodwood’s star-studded F1 75th anniversary line-up

Former world champion Nigel Mansell, patron saint of the moustache, will drive at the 2025 Festival of Speed
Life
2 weeks ago

Alpine look to swap F1 drivers ahead of Imola GP

Doohan’s disappointing performances see reserve driver Franco Colapinto lining up to take his seat
Life
3 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Boks must stay ahead of chasing pack, says Rassie
Sport / Rugby
2.
Last man playing Djokovic sad that Big Four ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Cardoso and Komphela sure Sundowns can get job ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Akani Simbine continues to shine in 100m at Rabat ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Finishing in top three like winning the title, ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

African F1 race won’t take place in short term, says Domenicali

Life / Motoring

Dream win for Norris in Monaco sees Piastri’s F1 lead slashed

Sport / Other Sport

Michael Schumacher’s Ferrari sells for R324m at auction

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.