Djokovic in victorious start to his bid for a record 25th Grand Slam title

Sixth-seed Serbian pummels US player Mackenzie McDonald into submission with a dominant 6-3 6-3 6-3 win

27 May 2025 - 20:08
by Karolos Grohmann
Novak Djokovic on his way to victory in his first-round match against Mackenzie McDonald of the US. Picture: REUTERS
Paris — Novak Djokovic braved strong winds and light rain but found little resistance from American Mackenzie McDonald, cruising into the French Open second round on Tuesday to start his bid for a record 25th Grand Slam crown.

The sixth-seed Serbian, fresh from the 100th title win of his career in Geneva last week, pummelled McDonald into submission with a dominant 6-3 6-3 6-3 win on the same court he claimed singles gold at the Paris Olympics in 2024.

“It is great to return here a year later. I don’t know how many future Grand slams I have left in my hands but this is special,” Djokovic said in a post-match interview.

“I feel good and here even better because I can relive the Olympic Games here. Today it was a solid match throughout all three sets.

Roland-Garros 2025 has begun with high stakes and huge names.

“I know I can play at a better level than today but I am satisfied. There is the chance to make further history and that is the biggest motivation to work, improve and be here.”

Djokovic, who looks to have found his form after splitting with coach Andy Murray a few weeks ago, broke the American at 2-2 and, after a 10-minute interruption due to wind and rain, raced into a 5-2 lead.

He was unfazed by another interruption to close the roof over the Philippe-Chatrier court, wrapping up the first set on his serve.

Another break at the start of the second set put the 38-year-old firmly in the driving seat, leaving the 98th-ranked American with a mountain to climb.

Djokovic was equally dominant in the third with another early break, sealing the win on his first match point when McDonald sank a backhand return into the net.

Djokovic is now a record-extending 21-0 in first rounds at the French Open and has not lost a single set in an opener in Paris since 2010. 

Reuters

Roland Garros pays tribute to Nadal with permanent footprint set in clay

On the anniversary of the day he first walked onto the court 20 years ago, Spaniard returns as a hero
Sport
1 day ago

Powerful starts to French Open for Sabalenka and Svitolina

Three-time Grand Slam champion Sabalenka cranks up her serve to blow her opponent away 6-1 6-0 in an hour
Sport
2 days ago

Last man playing Djokovic sad that Big Four rivals are now gone

Djokovic thanks tennis veterans Nadal, Federer and Murray for motivating him
Sport
1 day ago

Alcaraz packs for Paris after conquering Sinner in Rome

Spaniard is one of just five men to have captured all three clay court ATP Masters 1000 titles
Sport
5 days ago

New golden era looms for tennis, says Blake

Former world No 4 says the game just gets better and better
Sport
2 weeks ago
