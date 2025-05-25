Powerful starts to French Open for Sabalenka and Svitolina

Belarus’s Aryna Sabalenka hits a forehand during her first round match against Russia’s Kamilla Rakhimova in the French Open at Roland Garros on Sunday. Picture: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE
Paris — Aryna Sabalenka sent out an early warning to her French Open rivals as the world No 1 produced a dominant display to outclass Kamilla Rakhimova in the opening round, while Elina Svitolina also made an impressive start on Sunday.
Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen eased past 2021 finalist Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-4 6-3 to stretch her winning run on the Parisian clay to seven matches.
The Chinese has fond memories of the Philippe-Chatrier court having won the women’s singles gold medal on the same court at 2024’s Paris Games. “I am happy to get this match against a great opponent,” Zheng said. “Always the first match in a tournament is not easy.”
Three-time Grand Slam champion Sabalenka ensured that everything was on schedule as she cranked up her serve in front of a small crowd under the roof of the main showcourt to blow her opponent away 6-1 6-0 in exactly an hour.
The writing was on the wall for a dejected Rakhimova when Sabalenka, 27, broke for a 3-0 lead in the second set after scampering to a ball which had clipped the net cord and crushing a forehand winner.
“I’m super happy to be back in Paris,” said Belarusian Sabalenka, who is looking to improve on her run to the semifinals in 2023.
“I love playing in front of you guys and I’m excited. The first rounds are always tricky… but I’m super happy to get the win and go through.”
Up next for the Madrid champion is either Jil Teichmann or qualifier Lucrezia Stefanini.
Ukraine’s Svitolina dropped only two games in her 6-1 6-1 demolition of Turkey’s Zeynep Sonmez on Court Suzanne-Lenglen, while Germany’s Eva Lys took out American 28th seed Peyton Stearns 6-0 6-3.
Twice Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova, who secured her first win since returning from maternity leave at the Italian Open last week, was another early casualty in Paris after her 3-6 6-0 6-4 defeat by Swiss Viktorija Golubic.
Serbia’s Hamad Medjedovic became the first player into the men’s second round with a 6-3 6-3 7-6(2) victory over Poland’s Kamil Majchrzak.
Thousands of fans strolled through the Roland Garros gates on a windy morning, hoping to catch a glimpse of Spanish great Rafael Nadal, whose glittering career was celebrated on the opening day of the French Open.
Nadal, 38, made his earliest exit at the clay court Major he won 14 times after a first-round defeat by Alexander Zverev in 2024, but did not say then if it was the last time his adoring Parisian fans would watch him in action.
The 22-time Grand Slam champion called time on his career after playing for Spain in the Davis Cup in November and is back in his favourite hunting ground, where a special tribute is planned.
Meanwhile, fans were focused on the new generation of players, including defending champion Carlos Alcaraz.
“Nadal is not playing any more, and if last year we felt that Novak Djokovic could be strong, we don’t feel that this year,” said Thomas Dehedin, a building project manager.
“It’s really the new generation coming, it’s nice. There is a bit of suspense.
“We’ll see if Alcaraz can take Nadal’s mantle. He made a great start to the season on clay.”
