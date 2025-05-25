Sport / Other Sport

Dream win for Norris in Monaco sees Piastri’s F1 lead slashed

Briton grabs second win in eight races as well as McLaren’s first at Monaco since 2008

25 May 2025 - 17:51
by Alan Baldwin
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Lando Norris celebrates winning the Monaco Grand Prix alongside third placed McLaren's Oscar Piastri and McLaren CEO Zak Brown. Picture: REUTERS
Lando Norris celebrates winning the Monaco Grand Prix alongside third placed McLaren's Oscar Piastri and McLaren CEO Zak Brown. Picture: REUTERS

Monaco — Lando Norris celebrated his first Monaco Grand Prix win from pole position on Sunday and slashed McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri’s Formula One lead to three points in a race more about strategy than speed.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc finished runner-up in the home race he won in 2024, with Piastri third and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen fourth — all four finishing in the order they started.

The afternoon featured two mandatory pit stops for the first time but hopes of more action around the harbourside circuit fell short.

Drivers through the field played a waiting game, with Verstappen holding off his final stop until the penultimate lap and those behind biding their time while keeping out of trouble. Norris ultimately lapped all but four cars.

The win was the Briton’s second in eight races and first since the Australian season-opener in March, as well as McLaren’s first at Monaco since 2008.

“Monaco, baby,” he shouted over the radio as the chequered flag finally fell.

“The last quarter was stressful with Leclerc behind and Max ahead but we won in Monaco,” said Norris.

“This is what I dreamed of when I was a kid, so I achieved one of my dreams.”

Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton was fifth with Racing Bulls’ Isack Hadjar sixth and Haas’s Esteban Ocon seventh.

Liam Lawson scored his first points of the season for Racing Bulls in eighth place and Williams completed the top 10 with Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz.

Mercedes had a dismal afternoon in the Mediterranean sunshine, after a nightmare in qualifying, with George Russell 11th and Italian rookie Kimi Antonelli 18th and the last car still running.

The virtual safety car was deployed on the opening lap when Sauber’s Gabriel Bortoleto went into the tyre wall at Portier, the turn before the tunnel, as Antonelli passed on the inside.

Bortoleto made it back to the pits and continued.

Alpine’s Pierre Gasly was the first retirement, the Frenchman crashing into the back of Yuki Tsunoda’s Red Bull at the tunnel exit on lap nine and limping back to the pits with the front left wheel hanging off.

“Is he an idiot, what is he doing?” exclaimed Tsunoda.

Gasly, who said he had no brakes, almost took out Argentine rookie teammate Franco Colapinto as he careered through the Nouvelle Chicane.

Aston Martin’s double world champion Fernando Alonso was the second retirement, pulling off on lap 38 with a smoking car to continue his scoreless run for the season.

Reuters

It’s Kimi when his quick, Andrea when he isn’t, says F1 team boss Wolff

When it comes to addressing 18-year-old rookie Andrea Kimi Antonelli, the Mercedes chief has a handle on it
Sport
2 weeks ago

Piastri fails to carry off the ‘Griddy’ after Miami Grand Prix win

McLaren driver enjoys dominant run to victory but is unable to execute the celebratory dance
Sport
2 weeks ago

Sprint format a hot ticket for Miami GP fans and guests

F1 ticket sales strong despite fears enthusiasts could be reining-in at a time of economic and political turbulence
Sport
3 weeks ago

Piastri celebrates 50th F1 race with pole-to-flag win in Bahrain

Australian now second overall and three points off championship leading McLaren teammate Lando Norris
Sport
1 month ago

Max nipping at Lando’s heels before Bahrain desert scorcher

McLaren chasing a third successive double podium and third win in four rounds at team’s ‘home’ race
Sport
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
MARK ETHERIDGE: Little sister drives the hammer ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Mamelodi Sundowns aim to shed chokers tag
Sport / Soccer
3.
Sundowns to bag about R174m in Fifa prize bonanza
Sport / Soccer
4.
Proteas ready to show Test cricket is not just ...
Sport / Cricket
5.
Sundowns coach Cardoso calls for recognition of ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

McLaren ready to regain momentum in slow, twisty Monaco

Sport / Other Sport

Verstappen will feel the loss if Imola gets the chop

Sport / Other Sport

Verstappen takes chequered flag at Imola

Sport / Other Sport

Imola opens European F1 season with plenty of firsts

Sport / Other Sport

It’s Kimi when his quick, Andrea when he isn’t, says F1 team boss Wolff

Sport / Other Sport

Piastri fails to carry off the ‘Griddy’ after Miami Grand Prix win

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.