Djokovic to press on without a coach after parting ways with Murray

Serb hasn’t won on clay this year heading into French Open in Paris on Sunday

21 May 2025 - 15:38
by Chiranjit Ojha
Novak Djokovic's partnership with coach Andy Murray lasted just six months. Picture: REUTERS
Bengaluru

Novak Djokovic said he would carry on without a coach for now after parting ways with Andy Murray last week as the Serbian prepares for his latest bid to win a record-extending 25th Grand Slam at the French Open.

The high-profile partnership with three-time Grand Slam champion Murray lasted only six months but Djokovic said his respect for the Scot had only grown in that time.

“At the moment, I’m not in need of a coach. I don’t need to rush in any context. I feel comfortable with the people around me,” Djokovic told reporters on Tuesday, a day before facing Marton Fucsovics at the Geneva Open.

“In the next few tournaments, we’ll see what happens.”

Djokovic, 38, hasn’t won on clay this year after exiting the Monte Carlo Masters and Madrid Open with straight-sets losses in April, and his form is a concern heading into Roland Garros, which kicks off on Sunday.

He had appointed fellow former world No 1 Murray before this year’s Australian Open and said in February he would continue working with him for an indefinite period.

“We felt like we couldn’t get more out of that partnership on the court, and that’s all there is to it,” Djokovic said. “My respect towards Andy remains the same, even more actually, I got to know him as a person.”

Reuters

Murray and Djokovic end coaching partnership

Serbian aims to arrest a dip in form ahead of the French Open
1 week ago

New golden era looms for tennis, says Blake

Former world No 4 says the game just gets better and better
1 week ago

Teenager Mensik lauds idol Djokovic after snatching title

Czech almost did not play and credits physio for alleviating pain before his first Miami Open match
1 month ago
