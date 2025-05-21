Djokovic to press on without a coach after parting ways with Murray

Novak Djokovic's partnership with coach Andy Murray lasted just six months. Picture: REUTERS
Bengaluru
Novak Djokovic said he would carry on without a coach for now after parting ways with Andy Murray last week as the Serbian prepares for his latest bid to win a record-extending 25th Grand Slam at the French Open.
The high-profile partnership with three-time Grand Slam champion Murray lasted only six months but Djokovic said his respect for the Scot had only grown in that time.
“At the moment, I’m not in need of a coach. I don’t need to rush in any context. I feel comfortable with the people around me,” Djokovic told reporters on Tuesday, a day before facing Marton Fucsovics at the Geneva Open.
“In the next few tournaments, we’ll see what happens.”
Djokovic, 38, hasn’t won on clay this year after exiting the Monte Carlo Masters and Madrid Open with straight-sets losses in April, and his form is a concern heading into Roland Garros, which kicks off on Sunday.
He had appointed fellow former world No 1 Murray before this year’s Australian Open and said in February he would continue working with him for an indefinite period.
“We felt like we couldn’t get more out of that partnership on the court, and that’s all there is to it,” Djokovic said. “My respect towards Andy remains the same, even more actually, I got to know him as a person.”
