Del Toro stays in pink as Carapaz takes Giro stage 11

UAE Team Emirates's Isaac Del Toro celebrates on the podium wearing the maglia rosa jersey. Picture: REUTERS/JENNIFER LORENZINI
Bengaluru — Richard Carapaz won stage 11 of the Giro d’Italia on Wednesday with a solo ride in the last 9km and leader Isaac del Toro came second in a sprint to the line, finishing 10 seconds behind the former Olympic champion.
The stage was a challenging 186km ride from Viareggio to Castelnovo ne’ Monti, which had the most punishing sector on the Giro this year — the Alpe San Pellegrino climb with gradients of about 20%.
Though a breakaway group led by nearly a minute with 15km to go, EF Education-EasyPost’s Carapaz left the peloton behind and attacked to reel them in, overtaking them with 9km left.
The Ecuadorean powered to the finish with a lead of 18 seconds in the final kilometre, while Del Toro led the chasers, beating Giulio Ciccone who completed the podium.
Del Toro retained the pink jersey while his UAE Team Emirates team mate Juan Ayuso is in second place in the general classification.
