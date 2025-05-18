Sport / Other Sport

Van Aert triumphs in Giro d’Italia stage nine, Del Toro takes overall lead

A 181km ride from Gubbio to Siena, stage nine sees first big shake-up of this year’s Giro in race for pink jersey

18 May 2025 - 20:19
by Trevor Stynes
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Wout van Aert reacts as he crosses the finish line to win stage nine in the Giro d'Italia, Italy, May 18 2025. Picture: JENNIFER LORENZINI/REUTERS
Wout van Aert reacts as he crosses the finish line to win stage nine in the Giro d'Italia, Italy, May 18 2025. Picture: JENNIFER LORENZINI/REUTERS

Bengaluru — Belgian Wout van Aert battled to victory on stage nine of the Giro d’Italia on Sunday, holding off Mexican Isaac del Toro who moved into the overall lead after the pair went for broke and stole a march on the rest of the field.

Van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike), riding his first Giro, used all his Strade Bianche experience to outsmart Del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), with Italy’s Giulio Ciccone (Lidl-Trek) coming in third.

Pre-race favourite Primoz Roglic (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) was involved in a crash and also suffered a puncture to lose valuable time in the general classification, dropping to 10th overall, two minutes and 25 seconds behind Del Toro.

The stage, a 181km ride from Gubbio to Siena, saw the first major shake-up of this year’s Giro in the race for the pink jersey, with the gravel sectors usually seen in the Strade Bianche one-day race suiting Van Aert best.

“This victory means a lot to me, I almost cannot explain it,” Van Aert said.

“It had to be here I believe, because this place is where my road career started back in 2018.”

Van Aert finished third in the 2018 Strade Bianche and again the following year before tasting victory in 2020, and the 30-year-old Giro debutant made his experience count on a day when others faltered.

Isaac Del Toro celebrates wearing the pink jersey after stage nine in the Giro d'Italia, Italy, May 18 2025. Picture: JENNIFER LORENZINI/REUTERS
Isaac Del Toro celebrates wearing the pink jersey after stage nine in the Giro d'Italia, Italy, May 18 2025. Picture: JENNIFER LORENZINI/REUTERS

The Belgian was part of a chasing group which hunted down an earlier breakaway, and alongside Del Toro was able to shake off the likes of Egan Bernal with 15km to go, and the pair then fought for the stage win themselves.

There was plenty of action behind, with Roglic going down in the peloton in a crash which also claimed one of the stage favourites Tom Pidcock, and both riders suffered punctures to put them well out of contention.

Del Toro came into the final kilometre with the pink jersey already secured, as race leader Diego Ulissi (XDS-Astana) had been dropped by the peloton early in the stage, and the Mexican looked to have the legs to take the stage win too.

Van Aert, however, had let the Mexican do most of the work in the closing stages and found another gear coming into the final 400 metres on the narrow streets of Siena to overtake Del Toro, and despite a wobble on the final bend, claim victory.

“I had to fight all the way to the top through the streets of Siena,” Van Aert said.

“And because I know the final pretty well I needed to do the move in the last three corners. I almost missed the last one but the experience of Strade Bianche helped me win today.”

Del Toro holds a comfortable one minute and 13 second lead over Spain’s Juan Ayuso going into Monday’s rest day, with Antonio Tiberi third overall, a further 17 seconds back.

Tuesday’s stage 10 is a 28.6km individual time trial from Lucca to Pisa.

Reuters

Mads Pedersen sprints to take pink jersey in Giro stage three

Riders rest on Monday and on Tuesday tackle 189km stage four in Italy
Sport
1 week ago

Roglic on track to become oldest Giro d’Italia winner

Due to the absence of Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard the 35-year-old Slovenian will be favourite to regain the crown
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Bulls and Sharks face awkward URC quarterfinal ...
Sport / Rugby
2.
Fulham secure record points haul against Brentford
Sport / Soccer
3.
Chiefs coach urges fans to help win last match
Sport / Soccer
4.
Relief for Arsenal as Declan Rice secures narrow ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Simbine continues 100m stellar run in Atlanta
Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.