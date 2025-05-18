Sport / Other Sport

Simbine continues 100m stellar run in Atlanta

Wayde van Niekerk finishes third in the 200m

18 May 2025 - 14:24
by Sports staff
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Akani Simbine in action at the world indoor championships in China in March. Picture: CAMERON SPENCER/GETTY IMAGES
Akani Simbine in action at the world indoor championships in China in March. Picture: CAMERON SPENCER/GETTY IMAGES

Akani Simbine continued his unbeaten run over 100m in Atlanta on Saturday while Wayde van Niekerk settled for third place in the 200m in his season-opener.

A strong tail wind nullified strong runs in both their races, with Simbine storming to victory in 9.86sec, well ahead of Udodi Onwuzurike of Nigeria in 10.05.

The wind was measured at 2.3m per second.

Simbine, fresh from winning gold in the 4x100m at World Relays in Guangzhou last weekend, also won the first three 100m races of his season, one in Botswana and two in the Diamond League meets in China.

Van Niekerk, who had not competed since finishing seventh in the 200m at the Paris Olympics in August 2024, started off his 2025 campaign with a seemingly respectable 20.03 over the straight 200m at the Atlanta City Games.

The wind was measured at 2.2mps, with Briton Zharnel Hughes taking full advantage as he won in 19.55.

Jereem Richards of Trinidad and Tobago was second in 19.63.

Van Niekerk, with a 19.84 personal best from eight years ago, slowed markedly over the final stages of the race.

He had beaten Richards in their only previous encounter over this distance, in the final at the 2017 world championships in London.

Van Niekerk, the world 400m record-holder, is unlikely to find glory in the 200m and will surely have to return to the one-lap contest if he plans on challenging for global silverware down the line.

Akani Simbine puts SA 100m title at risk to target global medal

The athlete will compete in a Diamond League meet in China instead of defending SA champs crown
Sport
3 weeks ago

MARK ETHERIDGE: Two Oceans veteran brings sea of experience to fighting prostate cancer

An ultra-marathon is a big question of mind over matter — and Thulani Sibisi’s ultra-journey through life matters
Sport
1 month ago

MPs warned swimming will die if facilities continue to deteriorate

Eldorado Park pool disappeared brick by brick, says Swimming SA president Alan Fritz
Sport
1 month ago

Xaba wins Grand Prix race with ease but unhappy she was 'a bit slow'

Boxer Athletic Club runner is confident of retaining title and qualifying for world championships in Tokyo
Sport
1 month ago

World Athletics approves genetic tests for women’s events

Sebastian Coe says regulations will be drafted soon for athletes to complete a one-time genetic test
Sport
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Bulls and Sharks face awkward URC quarterfinal ...
Sport / Rugby
2.
Fulham secure record points haul against Brentford
Sport / Soccer
3.
Chiefs coach urges fans to help win last match
Sport / Soccer
4.
Relief for Arsenal as Declan Rice secures narrow ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Simbine continues 100m stellar run in Atlanta
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Akani Simbine puts SA 100m title at risk to target global medal

Sport / Other Sport

MARK ETHERIDGE: Two Oceans veteran brings sea of experience to fighting ...

Sport / Other Sport

MPs warned swimming will die if facilities continue to deteriorate

Sport / Other Sport

Xaba wins Grand Prix race with ease but unhappy she was 'a bit slow'

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.