Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates winnning the final against Italy's Jannik Sinner in the Italian Open at Foro Italico, Rome, Italy, May 18 2025. Picture: GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE/REUTERS
Rome — Carlos Alcaraz had little trouble dismantling Jannik Sinner in the Italian Open final, sealing a 7-6(5) 6-1 victory to snap the world number one’s 26-match winning streak and break the hearts of the home crowd on Sunday.
Alcaraz edged a tense opening set in a tiebreak after he and Sinner traded blows from the baseline in front of a packed Centre Court crowd.
However, from the second set onwards, Alcaraz silenced the home crowd as he completely outplayed Sinner, cruising to victory in their first clash in a Masters 1000 final.
“I’m proud of myself, with the way I approached the match mentally. Tactically, I think I played pretty well from the first point until the last one,” Alcaraz said in an on-court interview.
“I’m just really happy to get my first Rome [title], hopefully it’s not going to be the last one.”
Italy's Jannik Sinner reacts during his speech after losing the final against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz, in Rome, Italy, May 18 2025. Picture: ALEKSANDRA SZMIGIEL/REUTERS
For Sinner, it was particularly disappointing that he could not make it a double celebration for Italy after compatriot Jasmine Paolini won the women’s title a day earlier.
Sinner was playing his first tournament since winning the Australian Open in January and was hoping to become the first Italian man to triumph in Rome since Adriano Panatta in 1976, but he had to settle for second best.
The Spaniard has now beaten Sinner in their last four meetings, firing a warning shot to his rivals ahead of the upcoming French Open where he is set to defend his title.
“Beating Jannik, winning Rome. Both things mix together and give [me] great confidence going to Paris,” Alcaraz said.
Alcaraz overcomes Sinner to bag Italian Open title in Rome
After edging a tense opening set, the Spaniard outplayed the Italian in the second set
Rome — Carlos Alcaraz had little trouble dismantling Jannik Sinner in the Italian Open final, sealing a 7-6(5) 6-1 victory to snap the world number one’s 26-match winning streak and break the hearts of the home crowd on Sunday.
Alcaraz edged a tense opening set in a tiebreak after he and Sinner traded blows from the baseline in front of a packed Centre Court crowd.
However, from the second set onwards, Alcaraz silenced the home crowd as he completely outplayed Sinner, cruising to victory in their first clash in a Masters 1000 final.
“I’m proud of myself, with the way I approached the match mentally. Tactically, I think I played pretty well from the first point until the last one,” Alcaraz said in an on-court interview.
“I’m just really happy to get my first Rome [title], hopefully it’s not going to be the last one.”
For Sinner, it was particularly disappointing that he could not make it a double celebration for Italy after compatriot Jasmine Paolini won the women’s title a day earlier.
Sinner was playing his first tournament since winning the Australian Open in January and was hoping to become the first Italian man to triumph in Rome since Adriano Panatta in 1976, but he had to settle for second best.
The Spaniard has now beaten Sinner in their last four meetings, firing a warning shot to his rivals ahead of the upcoming French Open where he is set to defend his title.
“Beating Jannik, winning Rome. Both things mix together and give [me] great confidence going to Paris,” Alcaraz said.
Reuters
Sinner returns from doping ban with win at Italian Open
New golden era looms for tennis, says Blake
Russian-born Kasatkina keen to start new chapter under Australian flag
Djokovic trounces Musetti to reach Miami Open quarters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Sinner returns from doping ban with win at Italian Open
New golden era looms for tennis, says Blake
Jannik Sinner lowers expectations on return from tennis doping ban
Players’ demand for more prize money at Majors ‘about fair play’
Russian-born Kasatkina keen to start new chapter under Australian flag
Teenager Mensik lauds idol Djokovic after snatching title
Djokovic trounces Musetti to reach Miami Open quarters
Gauff falls on tough day for Americans in Miami
Major wins more important than No 1 ranking, says Djokovic
Lawsuit by players against official tennis bodies is ‘big day’, says Nick ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.